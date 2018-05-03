IPL 11

MS Dhoni is the fastest in the world with stumpings when spinners are bowling, says Mike Hussey

The Chennai Super Kings captain and wicketkeeper dismissed AB de Villiers and M Ashwin with two quick stumpings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

by 
Sportzpics/BCCI

Heaping praise on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has termed the former India Test wicketkeeper as the man having the fastest hands with regard to stumping off the bowling of spinners.

“My observations are he’s got to be the fastest in the world against the spinners in taking the bails off. He’s unbelievably quick,” said the former Australia player after CSK had routed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Dhoni had effected a quick stumping, taking the bails off in a flash, to send back top South African batsman AB de Villiers and Murugan Ashwin of the RCB, both off Harbhajan Singh, to help CSK stop the strong visitors at 127/9, which was overhauled by the hosts with 12 balls to spare.

The former India skipper was then at his brutal best with the bat, smashing three sixes off leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over to finish off the game in style.

Dhoni made 31 not out off 23 balls and, in the company of seasoned West Indian all rounder Dwayne Bravo, pulled CSK across the finish line from a tricky 80/4 in the 13th over. Dhoni has been in superb form with the bat too in this season, scoring 360 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90.

Hussey was effusive in his praise of the former India skipper with the bat too. “He’s such an important player for the team. He’s a fantastic keeper, has been in unbelievably good form with the bat, probably the best I’ve seen him play for quite a few years,” he said.

Hussey also praised veteran off spinner Harbhajan and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who bundled out the strong RCB for a low total. “Harbhajan has been bowling nicely the last few games. And he’s been doing a fantastic job for us though those middle overs,” Hussey said.

“[Jadeja] bowled beautifully. The skipper has been showing nice faith in him and that’s been important, giving him the confidence. It’s nice for him to get the rewards today,” Hussey added.

“He’s been bowling well but the rewards have just not been coming his way. So, it’s nice for him to get the [Man of the Match] with an excellent performance,” the CSK batting coach noted.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.