MS Dhoni is the fastest in the world with stumpings when spinners are bowling, says Mike Hussey

Heaping praise on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has termed the former India Test wicketkeeper as the man having the fastest hands with regard to stumping off the bowling of spinners.

“My observations are he’s got to be the fastest in the world against the spinners in taking the bails off. He’s unbelievably quick,” said the former Australia player after CSK had routed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Dhoni had effected a quick stumping, taking the bails off in a flash, to send back top South African batsman AB de Villiers and Murugan Ashwin of the RCB, both off Harbhajan Singh, to help CSK stop the strong visitors at 127/9, which was overhauled by the hosts with 12 balls to spare.

The former India skipper was then at his brutal best with the bat, smashing three sixes off leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over to finish off the game in style.

Dhoni made 31 not out off 23 balls and, in the company of seasoned West Indian all rounder Dwayne Bravo, pulled CSK across the finish line from a tricky 80/4 in the 13th over. Dhoni has been in superb form with the bat too in this season, scoring 360 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90.

Hussey was effusive in his praise of the former India skipper with the bat too. “He’s such an important player for the team. He’s a fantastic keeper, has been in unbelievably good form with the bat, probably the best I’ve seen him play for quite a few years,” he said.

Hussey also praised veteran off spinner Harbhajan and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who bundled out the strong RCB for a low total. “Harbhajan has been bowling nicely the last few games. And he’s been doing a fantastic job for us though those middle overs,” Hussey said.

“[Jadeja] bowled beautifully. The skipper has been showing nice faith in him and that’s been important, giving him the confidence. It’s nice for him to get the rewards today,” Hussey added.

“He’s been bowling well but the rewards have just not been coming his way. So, it’s nice for him to get the [Man of the Match] with an excellent performance,” the CSK batting coach noted.