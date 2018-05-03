indian cricket

Shreyas Iyer likely to take Kohli’s place for Afghanistan Test; Shaw, Gill set for India A call-up

Kohli will miss the match as he is set for a County cricket stint with Surrey for the entire month of June.

by 
Shreyas Iyer via Facebook

Virat Kohli’s maiden county sojourn might pave the way for Shreyas Iyer’s entry into the Indian squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14, when the national selection committee meets to pick a host of squads in Bangalore on Tuesday.

Kohli, who will be playing for Surrey for the entire month of June, will also miss the two T20 Internationals against Ireland in Dublin at the end of that month.

While Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the Indian team for the Test match, Rohit Sharma is likely to be in-charge during the Ireland leg with Kohli taking over at the start of July, a BCCI official told PTI.

Pujara, Ishant will feature

It is understood that barring Kohli, almost all the Test team regulars will be in action against Afghanistan.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma are expected to come back from England after Yorkshire’s away game against Surrey at the Oval from May 11-14. Yorkshire’s next match is on June 20 against Hampshire.

“There was a bit of wrong communication in some sections of media. Pujara was always going to play the Test match against Afghanistan. Ditto for Ishant Sharma, who doesn’t have a game for Sussex after his next match against Kent from May 11-14. Both are not playing any Royal London Cup matches during that phase,” the BCCI official said.

As far as Kohli’s replacement is concerned, the pattern of selection by the current panel, led by MSK Prasad, indicates that Iyer could be in the running for his Test debut against Afghanistan.

“We have like for like replacements. For Kohli, it has been Iyer. For Jadeja, it’s Axar Patel, for Hardik Pandya, it is Vijay Shankar. So you cannot miss the pattern,” a selection committee member said.

The selectors had picked Iyer as Kohli’s cover during the Dharamsala Test against Australia in 2017. Kohli had sustained a shoulder injury then. Iyer, however, didn’t find a place in the playing XI as Kuldeep Yadav made his debut and had a successful outing.

However, with an aggregate of 3989 runs in 46 first-class matches at an average of 53.90 means that Iyer could find a place in the squad.

But with Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Rahane being certainties in the playing XI, Iyer will have to fight for his place along with Rohit Sharma, who has had a mediocre Test record so far.

India A outing for next-gen

The selectors will also announce the squads for the limited-overs leg of the UK tour along with the India ‘A’ tour of England, where a few Test specialists will be included for early acclimatisation.

For the two-match T20 series, most of the players of the Nidahas Trophy team are likely to be retained. Veteran Ambati Rayudu’s current IPL form could also be up for discussion.

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi are likely to find a place in the India A team coached by Rahul Dravid.

The India ‘A’ tour of England will begin with an ODI tri-series against England Lions (A team) and West Indies A, from June 22. India A will play a four-day ‘Test’ against the ‘Lions’ from July 16-19 at Worcester apart from couple of three-day games against county sides.

Seven red-ball regulars are likely to be there in UK after completion of Afghanistan to get into the groove.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.