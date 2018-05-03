IPL 11

IPL 11: SRH defend yet another low total to leave RCB’s play-offs hopes in tatters

Skipper Kane Williamson cracked a crucial half-century as his side prevailed by five runs after posting a modest target of 147.

by 
Prashant Bhoot /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad produced yet another spirited bowling effort after skipper Kane Williamson’s crucial half-century to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs and virtually assure themselves a place in the play-offs of the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Sunrisers not only registered their fifth consecutive win of the tournament but also defended yet another low total riding on the performance of their excellent bowling unit.

Sent into bat, Sunrisers managed a modest 146 but came back strongly after the break riding on yet another gutsy bowling display to restrict RCB to 141 for six.

By virtue of this win, Sunrisers have consolidated their position at the top of the table with 16 points from 10 games.

RCB, on the other hand, are standing on the verge of elimination with just six points from 10 matches. Besides needing to win their remaining four games, RCB’s fortune will also depend on the outcome of other matches.

Chasing the modest target, Parthiv Patel got RCB off to a brisk start scoring 20 off 13 balls before Shakib Al Hasan (2/36) caught him plumb in front of the wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli (39) and opener Manan Vohra (8) added 36 runs for the second wicket before the latter was cleaned up by Sandeep Sharma.

Kohli, however, looked in ominous form and did not lose a single opportunity to punish the bad deliveries.

But Kohli should consider himself lucky as his counterpart Williamson dropped him at slip off Rashid Khan (1/31) in the ninth over.

But Kohli failed to capitalise on the chance as he got a leading edge off Shakib in the next over and Yusuf Pathan took a one-handed catch at short third-man to the delight of home fans.

RCB’s woes compounded in the next over when Afghanistan’s wonder spinner Rashid went through the defence of dangerous AB de Villiers (5) with a wrong’un.

Towards the end, Mandeep Singh (21 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) added crucial 57 runs for the sixth wicket to keep RCB in the hunt.

RCB needed 19 runs off the last two overs but Siddharth Kaul (1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27) came up with superb death bowling display to concede just 14 runs and seal yet another win for their side.

Williamson scores another fifty

Earlier, skipper Kane Williamson struck a vital half-century before pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Tim Southee joined hands to help RCB bundle out Sunrisers for a modest 146.

Williamson scored 56 off 39 balls while Shakib made 35 but it was Siraj (3/25) and Southee’s (3/30) fiery spell that eventually put brakes on Sunrisers’ charge.

Sent into bat, Sunrisers did not have the best of starts as they lost openers Alex Hales (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (13) early.

To make matters worse for the hosts, Manish Pandey (5) too didn’t last long, handing out a simple catch to skipper Kohli off Yuzvendra Chahal (1/25) in the ninth over.

Thereafter, Sunrisers captain Williamson and Shakib stitched 64 runs off just 50 balls for the fourth wicket to keep the hosts afloat.

While Shakib played the second fiddle, Williamson showcased his class striking the balls to all parts of the ground without taking any undue risk.

Williamson brought up his fifth half-century of the tournament in 35 balls.

But just when it was time for Williamson to accelerate, the Kiwi departed, holing out to Mandeep at deep midwicket square-leg off Umesh Yadav in the 16th over.

Williamson’s innings was studded with five boundaries and two huge sixes.

Soon after Williamson’s dismissal, it was left to a set Shakib to up the ante but the Bangladesh all-rounder too departed an over later caught by Yadav at deep-square leg off Southee’s bowling.

Pathan then found the fence twice off Southee in the same over before perishing in the next over, cleaned up by Siraj.

After being clobbered for a six by Wriddhiman Saha (8) in the same over, Siraj got his man when he went through the defence of the right-hander with another quick delivery.

If that was not enough, the final over from Southee accounted for three Sunrisers’ wickets – two runs outs in the form of Rashid and Bhuvneshwar and then a LBW dismissal of Sandeep Sharma from the final delivery of the innings.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.