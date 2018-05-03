Yuzvendra Chahal to seek Narendra Hirwani’s help after IPL to prepare for England tour

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is focussed utilising the one-month break after IPL to sharpen his skills at the National Cricket Academy under Narendra Hirwani before embarking on India’s challenging tour of the United Kingdom.

Chahal has emerged as one of India’s frontline spinners in the limited overs formats alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

With 43 wickets from 23 ODIs and 35 scalps from 21 T20Is, Chahal is seen as a vital cog in India’s World Cup campaign in the UK next year.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played in the UK but he’s getting ready for his maiden tour (in six weeks’ time).

“Before England, we are going to Ireland. The weather is expected to be the same as in England. I have a month left after IPL. I will go to NCA in Bengaluru for training. There I will have a chat with my coach, Hirwani Sir (former India leg-spinner),” Chahal said after RCB’s win over Delhi Daredevils in an IPL encounter.

“He (Hirwani) has also played earlier in the UK (for India as well as league cricket). So, I will ask him about the weather and conditions. India A team will also tour first and I have a lot of friends in that team. I will try and find out from them as to how helpful the pitches are and how the bounce is.”

Asked about how he would counter all the video analysis done of his bowling, he replied: “Just like they have videos of our games, we also have theirs.”

‘This year the batsmen are not attacking me that much’

Chahal hasn’t picked a truckload of wickets in the ongoing IPL but hasn’t allowed the batsmen to score freely (his economy rate so far this season is 7.5).

“If I am not getting wickets, then I am also giving away fewer runs. That means, this year the batsmen are not attacking me that much even though they have seen me more now,” he said.

RCB’s bowling this season has been more consistent than their batting even though they have been guilty of leaking way too many runs in the death overs.

“We are making mistakes in the death overs, but we will gradually improve.”

Defending the RCB batsmen, Chahal said: “If we reached the final in 2016, it was because of the batsmen. In every match, they were the guys, who gave us 200 plus totals. As bowlers, we should also be aware every time, we will not get to defend 200.”

While Chahal’s team won, three Delhi players Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, South African pacer Junior Dala and India’s U-19 star Abhishek Sharma made their IPL debuts.

It was a historic moment for Nepal cricket when Lamichhane was handed his maiden cap by coach Ricky Ponting. The 17-year-old leg-break bowler eventually opened the bowling for his team and picked up Parthiv Patel’s wicket. He ended with one for 25 in four overs.

“It is not a good result for the team but I am happy with how I did on my debut. I have never opened the bowling in international cricket so it was exciting especially against a batting side like RCB. It is a big moment for me and Nepal,” Lamichhane said.

Lamichhane: ‘I still have a long way to go’

Was being on the bench frustrating?

“Actually it has been a good one and a half months for me. I have learnt a lot. We have an exceptional coach (Ricky Ponting). I have been very lucky so far. This moment doesn’t come easily but I still have a long way to go.”

He said the presence of his mentor Michael Clarke in the IPL as a commentator also helped him.

Lamichhane also confirmed that he would be playing the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.