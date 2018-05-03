IPL 11

Ambati Rayudu’s first T20 ton helps CSK end SRH’s unbeaten streak and inch closer to play-offs

Rayudu and Watson shared a 134-run opening stand that helped CSK chase SRH’s target of 180.

by 
Ambati Rayudu. | SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Opener Ambati Raydu smashed his maiden T20 century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings coasted to an easy eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to virtually seal a play-offs berth in Pune on Sunday.

Rayudu, who has been in great touch this season, remained not out 100, which he made from 62 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes as CSK chased down the target of 180 with one over and eight wickets to spare.

The 32-year-old Rayudu stitched a 134-run stand with opening partner Shane Watson (57) to lay the foundation of a comprehensive win. Watson, one of the centurions of this IPL, hit five fours and three sixes during his 35-ball knock.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained not out on 20 from 14 balls as CSK reached 180 for 2 from 19 overs.

Rayudu carried his bat through the innings as he crossed 500 runs this season. He is fourth on the top run-scorers list with 535, behind Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant (582), Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson (544) and Kings XI Punjab’s Lokesh Rahul (537).

The win by former champions CSK also snapped Sunrisers six-match winning streak this season.

The Sunrisers, who have already qualified for the play-offs, remained on top of the table with 18 points from 12 matches while CSK are at second with 16 points from the same number of matches.

Rayudu and Watson were rarely troubled by the bowling attack, which has the likes of India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and highly-rated Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

After giving away 51 runs in his previous game against Delhi, Bhuvneshwar was expensive again on Sunday evening, conceding 38 in his four overs without picking up a wicket.

Rashid went wicketless and conceded 25 runs while Bangladeshi left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan was hit for 41 runs. Medium pacer Siddharth Kaul, too, leaked 40 runs from his three overs as the Sunrisers bowlers had a rare collective off day.

Another century stand between Dhawan and Williamson

CSK got off to a flier, scoring 53 for no loss in the Powerplay overs with Rayudu hitting Bhuvneshwar for two sixes during that period and Watson doing the dame to Sandeep Sharma (1/36).

By the halfway mark, CSK had galloped to 93 for no loss. The quick dismissal of Watson and Suresh Raina (2) gave a brief hope for the Sunrisers but Rayudu continued to attack while Dhoni gave him company till the end to ensure there were no hiccups in the chase.

Earlier, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and captain Kane Williamson continued their top form this season as the two batsmen struck fluent half centuries to take Sunrisers to 179 for 4 after being sent in to bat.

Dhawan and Williamson continued from what they had left in their last match in Delhi as the duo yet again scored the bulk of Sunrisers runs with a 123-run stand for the second wicket.

The duo targeted CSK’s off-spinning duo Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan gave way 26 runs from his two overs, while Jadeja leaked 24 from the same number of overs.

But after the dismissal of Williamson and Dhawan, Sunrisers’ innings slowed down as they added only 49 runs from the final five overs.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.