Ambati Rayudu’s first T20 ton helps CSK end SRH’s unbeaten streak and inch closer to play-offs

Opener Ambati Raydu smashed his maiden T20 century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings coasted to an easy eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to virtually seal a play-offs berth in Pune on Sunday.

Rayudu, who has been in great touch this season, remained not out 100, which he made from 62 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes as CSK chased down the target of 180 with one over and eight wickets to spare.

The 32-year-old Rayudu stitched a 134-run stand with opening partner Shane Watson (57) to lay the foundation of a comprehensive win. Watson, one of the centurions of this IPL, hit five fours and three sixes during his 35-ball knock.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained not out on 20 from 14 balls as CSK reached 180 for 2 from 19 overs.

Rayudu carried his bat through the innings as he crossed 500 runs this season. He is fourth on the top run-scorers list with 535, behind Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant (582), Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson (544) and Kings XI Punjab’s Lokesh Rahul (537).

The win by former champions CSK also snapped Sunrisers six-match winning streak this season.

The Sunrisers, who have already qualified for the play-offs, remained on top of the table with 18 points from 12 matches while CSK are at second with 16 points from the same number of matches.

Rayudu and Watson were rarely troubled by the bowling attack, which has the likes of India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and highly-rated Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

After giving away 51 runs in his previous game against Delhi, Bhuvneshwar was expensive again on Sunday evening, conceding 38 in his four overs without picking up a wicket.

Rashid went wicketless and conceded 25 runs while Bangladeshi left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan was hit for 41 runs. Medium pacer Siddharth Kaul, too, leaked 40 runs from his three overs as the Sunrisers bowlers had a rare collective off day.

Another century stand between Dhawan and Williamson

CSK got off to a flier, scoring 53 for no loss in the Powerplay overs with Rayudu hitting Bhuvneshwar for two sixes during that period and Watson doing the dame to Sandeep Sharma (1/36).

By the halfway mark, CSK had galloped to 93 for no loss. The quick dismissal of Watson and Suresh Raina (2) gave a brief hope for the Sunrisers but Rayudu continued to attack while Dhoni gave him company till the end to ensure there were no hiccups in the chase.

Earlier, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and captain Kane Williamson continued their top form this season as the two batsmen struck fluent half centuries to take Sunrisers to 179 for 4 after being sent in to bat.

Dhawan and Williamson continued from what they had left in their last match in Delhi as the duo yet again scored the bulk of Sunrisers runs with a 123-run stand for the second wicket.

The duo targeted CSK’s off-spinning duo Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan gave way 26 runs from his two overs, while Jadeja leaked 24 from the same number of overs.

But after the dismissal of Williamson and Dhawan, Sunrisers’ innings slowed down as they added only 49 runs from the final five overs.