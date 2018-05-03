Chess

WIM Vantika Agarwal shocks GM Murali Karthikeyan in Kolkata Open Chess

Reuters

Women International Master Vantika Agarwal of Delhi sprang the biggest surprise of the day defeating two-time national champion and Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan of ONGC in the second round of the LIC Kolkata International Grandmaster Open Chess tournament on Tuesday.

The other big upset of the round came from a player at the opposite end of the age spectrum as 55-year-old veteran International Master DV Prasad of Indian Oil Corporation defeated GM Deepan Chakkravarthy of Integral Coach Factory.

The top seeded Nigel Short, however, didn’t break any sweat as he made short work of Women International Master Vaishali in just 21 moves to keep a full score.

Thus, he kept his evening free enough to attend to his other passion of Cricket by leaving for Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Rajasthan Royals late in the evening.

29 players have a full score of two points from as many rounds, as the battle intensified with seven more rounds left.

Former World Junior champion GM Abhijeet Gupta was lucky to escape with a draw against teenager Raja Rithwick on the second board, while other creditable results of the day were achieved by teenagers Sai Viswesh of India and Mohammed Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh who held Grandmasters Adam Tukhaev and Rohit Lalithbabu to draws, respectively.

Playing the black side of a Kings Indian defence, Vantika went in for a pawn sacrifice on the 30th move which did not look sound enough.

With both the players down to their last minute on the clock, she was rewarded for her risky play when Murali Karthikeyan blundered on the 36th move.

Fingers shaking, Vantika kept her nerves to effect a simple combination involving a Knight fork and won material to force a win in 42 moves.

In a surprisingly one-sided middlegame arising out of a Ruy Lopez Chigorin variation, Prasad showed glimpses of his class as he made inroads into Deepan Chakkravarthy’s kingside and steadily won material to win flawlessly in 49 moves.

Abhijeet Gupta was under pressure from the early middlegame onwards, and was down a piece by the 42nd move.

However, young Rahman could not keep his nerves in the final phase of the game and made a blunder on the 54th move with a simple oversight to see his advantage evaporate.

