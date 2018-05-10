indian cricket

Amicus Curiae refrains from tinkering with key Lodha reforms in BCCI’s draft constitution

The only major point, where the amicus suggested a change was reverting to the five-man selection panel from the current three-member committee.

AFP

In what could possibly be termed as a blow to the senior officials of the BCCI, the amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium has not tinkered with most of the recommendations from Justice RM Lodha Committee in the draft constitution of the cricket board.

The only major point, where the amicus suggested a change was reverting to the five-man selection panel from the current three-member committee. It also suggested a change in ‘Test Players Only’ clause to minimum 20 first-class matches.

The five recommendations, which majority of BCCI office bearers found contentious were: one state-one vote, tenure of 18 years (9 plus 9), cooling off after every three years, age cap of 70 years, allocation of duties between office-bearers and paid employees (Secretary and CEO).

Almost all the affiliated units had these points in common but to their dismay, the suggestions from the Amicus with regards to the draft constitution submitted to the Supreme Court on October 27, sticks to original recommendation.

On ‘one state one vote’ issue, the amicus had suggested that Railways be considered as voting member among the institutional units considering their contribution in promotion of women’s cricket.

However the voter should be a former player and not an official of Railways.

Services, Universities, National Cricket Club (NCC) and Cricket Club of India (CCI) will however not get back their voting rights.

Officials upset

“While the members were open to inclusion of North Eastern states, we find it extremely unfair that Mumbai or Baroda lose their voting status. When we are supposed to develop cricket in North East, the NCC could have played a pivotal role,” an angry senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The CCI has maintained Brabourne Stadium wonderfully. Brabourne is a historic venue. It still hosts Indian women’s team matches and U-19s. How can you ignore their contribution,” the official added.

The Amicus also made it clear that any member can be office bearer in BCCI for a cummulative period of nine years and same amount in state association with three year cooling off period as per Lodha reforms.

“In so far the cooling off period is concerned, it is necessary to bear in mind that the entire thrust of Justice Lodha Committee report was to militate against self perpetuation,” Subramanium wrote in his report.

The only relief is selection committee which can be a five member panel with candidates having played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first class games or someone who has played 10 ODIs and 20 first class games.

There is another point that has irked the officials is the fact that COA has been credited for bringing in 26,000 crore to the BCCI coffers through various sponsorship and broadcasting rights.

“Indian cricket does not need to be sold. Its not about individuals or committees. You want to say had COA not been there, BCCI would have got less than that amount.

“Indian cricket always gets its market value because the solid structure that has been in place for years,” he concluded.

