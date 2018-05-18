Kevin Pietersen to deliver Pataudi lecture, BCCI acting secretary unhappy about the choice

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen is set to become the first non-Indian to deliver the annual MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on June 12. But BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary isn’t happy with it.
Chaudhary had earlier expressed his strong reservations at the panel that was shortlisted (Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, Sourav Ganguly and Kevin Pietersen). He criticised the board’s GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim for ignoring the names of Indian stalwarts.
Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Farokh Engineer are the previous speakers at the lecture.
According to the acting secretary, he, during a meeting in Bengaluru, had suggested the names of Erapalli Prasanna, Abbas Ali Baig, Nari Contractor – all of whom have played alongside Pataudi.
The acting secretary in an email said that “he was happy to announce that Kevin Pietersen has agreed and confirmed to deliver the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture.”
“GM’s (Cricket Operations) expression of happiness on it had left me wondering on whether the Memorial Lecture was indeed MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture or Sir Len Hutton Lecture or for that matter Sir Frank Woolley Memorial lecture,” Chaudhary wrote.
The acting secretary accused Karim of not disclosing his suggestions with the Committee of Advisors (CoA).
Referring to Karim’s earlier mail when the panel of four was shortlisted, he wrote:
“Significantly, the prose inexplicably left out the discussions held at Bangalore on the subject two days earlier. It is obvious from the context that the CoA learnt of it first only with the proposal email on the 10th (May).”
“Unable to stomach the ease with which the significance of the Lecture was being derailed, as also the fact that GM (Cricket Operations) had solicited our views in his email, I wrote an earnest email to attempt rectification, if possible.”