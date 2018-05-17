Anirban Lahiri lies tied-44th at AT&T Championships, Honey Baisoya slips to tied-23rd in China

India’s Anirban Lahiri shot three-under 68 in the opening round to lie tied 44th at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championships tournament at Dallas.

Lahiri hit five birdies against two bogeys at the end of 18 holes.

Daniel Chopra, playing only his second PGA event this season, shot three-over 74 and will need a very low number to make the cut.

Meanwhile, the leader was Australian Marc Leishman, who has one of the best scoring averages in tournament history as he opened with a 10-under 61 round. Lahiri birdied fifth and seventh, but a dropped shot on ninth meant he turned in one-under. A second bogey on 10th brought him back to even par, but birdies on 11th, 14th and 16th meant he finished at three-under.

The 34-year-old Leishman opened with an eagle, started the back nine with three straight birdies and reached nine-under with another eagle at the 14th.

He had chances to go lower but settled for a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th for the lowest round of his PGA career. He was a stroke shy of the Nelson record.

Sam Saunders, Aaron Wise and Keith Mitchell shot matching 65s playing in the first group off the first tee. Defending champion Billy Horschel shot 68.

India’s SSP Chawrasia opened with a below-par five-over 77 to make a disappointing start to his campaign at the inaugural Belgian Knockout tournament at Antwerp.

Chawrasia had two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles in his opening round at Rinkven International Golf Club. He will play his second round later in the day.

Meanwhile, Jorge Campillo set the clubhouse target on day two as the weekend began to take shape.

The innovative new format on the European Tour will see the field of 144 engage in stroke play for 36 holes. At the end of that, top 64 will advance to a nine-hole stroke play knockout, with the winner being crowned on Sunday after a total of 90 holes.

Spaniard Campillo carded a second consecutive 67 to get to eight-under and secure his place over the weekend with room to spare.

The top 16 players today will be handed a seeding, meaning that if they finish on the same score as their opponent in the first knockout round, they will advance to the last 32.

Home hero Thomas Detry, Australian Dimitrios Papadatos, Frenchman Victor Perez and Dane Jeff Winther were all well placed for a seeding, two shots off the lead.

India’s Honey Baisoya slipped down the leaderboard to tied 23rd spot on the second day as his putter failed at the USD 300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic golf tournament at Henan, China.

The 27-year-old Indian, who was tied second after the first day, added a one-over 73 to his first round of five-under 67 and at four-under 140.

He was one of the two Indians who made the halfway cut, while the other two fell by the wayside.

S Chikkarangappa (72-71) was tied 47th, but Viraj Madappa (76-73) and Himmat Rai (78-75) missed the cut.

Baisoya’s record on his home tour in India is excellent with six wins in last two-and-a-half years, including back-to-back wins last month besides a second place finish and another fourth place. He also leads his home tour, PGTI’s Order of Merit.

Baisoya, who hit 16 out of 18 greens on the first day, had 15 in 18 on the second day, but needed 34 putts as against 28 on the first day and there lay the difference.

He bogeyed three times on the front nine, but recovered somewhat with two birdies against no further bogeys for a 73. He was the only player in top 30 to go over par for the round.

Natipong Srithong of Thailand shot a second round five-under-par 67, which includes six birdies against one bogey, to grab a share of the halfway lead at the St Andrews Golf Club.

The 27-year-old John Catlin (68-66) of the US shared the lead with Natipong on a 10-under-par 134 total.

American Charlie Saxon, fighting a stomach ache, displayed the form that led to two titles on the China Golf Tour as he returned with a bogey-free 66, while Australian Adam Blyth, starting on 10th, began his second round unceremoniously but ended the day with a birdie blitz from fifth to ninth to finish with a 66.