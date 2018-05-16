Indian Boxing

Mary Kom and company head to Italy for Asian Games preparation, men boxers to train in Ireland

There are a total of 10 gold medals on offer in the Asiad with seven in men and three in women.

by 
File photo | BFI

The legendary M C Mary Kom will lead a star-studded Indian women’s boxing team’s training stint in Italy as part of preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

India’s top boxers began their preparation for the Asiad in earnest, with the women’s team leaving for Italy Saturday and the men’s squad setting off for Ireland on Sunday.

The Boxing Federation of India has drawn out a three-month calendar that will see its boxers get extensive training in foreign camps, besides participation in key tournaments to be battle ready for the big continental games.

The women pugilists will be training at the elite Olympic Performance Training Centre, alongside top women boxers from Finland, Romania, Italy and Montenegro who are already preparing there for the EUBC Women’s European Boxing Championships.

The squad is led by India’s most accomplished boxer, Mary Kom (48 kg), with Monika (48 kg), Sarjubala Devi and Pinki Rani (both 51 kg), Meena Maisnam (54 kg).

Also in the team are two-time Asian Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather and 2017 World Youth Champion gold medallist Shashi Chopra in the 57 kg, Laishram Sarita Devi and Pavitra in the 60 kg, Simranjit Kaur (64 kg), Lovlina Boroghain and Pooja (69 kg) giving her company in the light to middle-weight categories.

Former World Championship silver medallist Saweety Bora (75 kg), Asian Championship bronze medallist Seema Poonia (81 kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (+81 kg) will be fighting in the heavyweight categories.
India’s only Youth Olympic Games qualifier so far, Jyoti (51 kg), is also part of the contingent. She will train alongside her senior counterparts as she gears up for her maiden stint at the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires later this year.

Chief coach of the women’s team Raffaele Bergamasco heads the coaching roster as Shiv Singh, Chote Lal Yadav and Sandhya Gurung share duties to train the female boxers.

“It is an important trip for our boxers as they will get to train in the best conditions before the crucial Asian Games and later the World Championship. We have picked the top boxers from each category and will be putting them through similar training regimen before the team for the Asian Games is selected,” Raffaele said, before boarding the flight.

Young faces in men’s squad for Ireland

Meanwhile, the men’s team will train at the high performance centre of the Irish Boxing Association.
Himanshu Sharma (49 kg), who made the cut after his gold medal winning exploits in Belgrade, CWG gold medallist Gaurav Solanki and Salman Sheikh (both 52 kg), and Madan Lal (56 kg) will be hoping to sharpen their punches for the big event in Indonesia.

Twenty-year-old Ankush Dahiya (60 kg), who won the silver in the Asian Youth Championship, will also try to impress to make it to the Asian Games. After some impressive runs in the World Series Boxing (WSB), Dheeraj Kumar and Ashish (both 64 kg), Duryodhan Negi (69 kg), Mandeep Jangra (75 kg) and youngster, Sanjeet (91 kg) have all been included to get exposure.

Manish Pawar (81 kg) and Parveen Kumar (+91 kg) will be representing in the heavyweight categories.
“We have handpicked a pool of probable boxers in each category and in the next few tournaments each of them will get chance to show their abilities.

“After closely monitoring their performances in the series of exposure trips and major championship that is lined in the next two months we will chose the best to represent in the Asian Games squad,” added men’s foreign coach and Performance Director of BFI, Santiago Nieva before the team departed for Ireland.

BFI has further planned a series of key tournaments and exposure trips in the coming months, including the prestigious President’s cup in Kazakhstan and the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament, both slated to be held in the first week of June along with tournaments in Mongolia.

At the Asiad, the men’s categories that would be competed are 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg and 75kg.
The featured women’s categories include 51kg, 57kg and 60kg as the final Squad announcement will take place on June 26th.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.