Lahiri finishes tied-26th at Byron Nelson Championships in Dallas

An eagle and a couple of birdies helped Anirban Lahiri score four-under in his last three holes as he finished tied 26th at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championships in Dallas.
Lahiri, who is working hard to find his form back, shot 4-under 67 and totalled 10-under 274 to finish T-26, which equaled his best in 2018.
Lahiri had a similar finish at Genesis Open in February, though his season best of T-5 came at the CJ Cup last October in the wrap-around season.
Lahiri carded 68, 67, 72 and 67 in the low-scoring event won by 21-year-old Aaron Wise (65), who achieved his breakthrough win with a record total of 23-under 265 and finished three clear of overnight co-leader, Marc Leishman.
At age 21, Wise becomes the second-youngest winner of the event, with only Tiger Woods having done at a younger age.
A relieved Lahiri said, “I feel like I took a big step forward in the right direction this week. However, I still need to tighten up my game off the tee and with the putter of course.
“I could definitely could have been 8-10 shots better with 70% efficiency from 5-10 feet. That’s the only factor coming in between my being in contention, I feel.” he admitted.
Wearing a smile after a long time, he added, “It felt really good to finish strong. Haven’t walked off the course with a smile in a while and that felt good today. It is time to build on this momentum going into next couple weeks. The courses Colonial and Memorial are both witch I enjoy playing on, so I am looking forward to that.”