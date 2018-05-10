IPL 11

Match-winner Du Plessis played against Sunrisers because of Billings’s injury: CSK coach Fleming

The South African single-handedly took the team to victory in a low-scoring Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

by 
Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Coach Stephen Fleming says Faf du Plessis, who single-handedly guided Chennai Super Kings into the final of Indian Premier League’s 11th edition, was played in the first qualifier because of an injury to Sam Billings.

Coming back after a two-year ban, two-time champions CSK last night pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to make theie seventh final of the cash-rich league, with du Plessis’ unbeaten 67-run knock leading the chase.

“Sam got hurt in the last game. He fell awkwardly on his hip and it has been quite bruised. He probably could’ve played if he was pushed but he was uncomfortable.

“So we just took that opportunity to keep Faf in the side, having introduced him in the last game. We’ve got different combinations that we can use and today I’m very happy that Faf was able to contribute the way he did,” said Fleming in his post-match media conference.

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in the dumps at 92 for seven before Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback.

“The player today who hasn’t played that much came out on a bigger stage of the tournament today and for Faf to do that is testament to his skills set and his mindset as well.

“Sometimes dumb luck... you just pick the guys at the right time and they just play and innings for the team that means so much and we saw one of those today,” the former New Zealand skipper explained, adding, “Sam’s injury made it pretty clear that Faf at 1 and Rayudu at 4 was the way to go.”

The Qualifier 1 against the table toppers was only the fifth game that du Plessis played this season.

The former New Zealand captain also heaped praise on young South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who returned figures of 1-20 and accounted for rival opener Shreevats Goswami. “He (Ngidi) has provided a spearhead for MS and it’s improved the first six overs. So we’re getting wickets in the front, Deepak Chahar is also swinging the ball.

“The two of them have provided opportunities to take wickets and that’s allowed our other bowlers to come into the game a bit more, so he’s (Ngidi) been quite instrumental, certainly reducing the scores we’re chasing,” added Fleming.

Dhoni attributes success to “dressing room atmosphere”

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni attributed Chennai Super Kings’ seventh IPL final appearance to “dressing room atmosphere”.

“We have been a very good team over the past ten seasons, but it’s more about the dressing room atmosphere. And you can’t do that without the players and the support staff. And if atmosphere is not good, then players go to different directions. But somehow, we have managed to keep our boys on track.”

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo celebrated the victory with a dance in the dressing room. A video of the same was posted on Twitter by Chennai Super Kings, in which Bravo and Harbhajan Singh are seen dancing in front of skipper Dhoni.

“Always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives you that liberty to have one more game.”

“If we would’ve lost, you still give yourself a second chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler.

“It’s good to win a game like this, but what’s more important, is knowing how we can improve,” the former India skipper added.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.