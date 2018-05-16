Dhruv Sheoran shines in his first round as a professional golfer at PGTI Feeder Tour in Delhi

Twenty-three-year-old Dhruv Sheoran made an impression in his first round as a professional as he shot a three-under-69 to establish a one-shot lead in round one of the PGTI Feeder Tour at the BSF Golf Club in Chhawla, Delhi, on Wednesday.
Pune-based Sheoran fought back after a poor start having made two double-bogeys on his front-nine. Sheoran, the 2017 PGTI Qualifying School champion, was one-over through the front-nine but then rallied with five birdies and a bogey on the back-nine.
“I feel I did really well to come back after the early setbacks,” Sheoran told the PGTI website. “This is my first event as a professional so it was crucial to start the tournament with a good score in order to get my confidence going. I managed to do that. A solid back-nine got me back in the match. Hopefully, I can build on this performance over the next two days and get myself in contention.”
Delhi golfers Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan and Vikram Rana were placed tied second on day one of the season-opener as they fired matching scores of two-under-70.
The quintet of Shubham Narain, Rishi Kumar, Wasim Khan, Ilayaraja C and Manoj Kumar shared the fourth place at one-under-71.
