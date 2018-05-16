IPL 11

‘We’re going to keep Rashid Khan wrapped up for the final,’ says Sunrisers’ Kane Williamson

The Afghani starred with the bat, ball, and with his fielding as Hyderabad progressed to their second IPL final.

Sportzpics/BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hailed his team’s fighting spirit and praised star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan after his all-round brilliance earned them a 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League and a place in the final.

Man-of-the-match Rashid slammed a quick-fire 34 not out off 10 balls to help SRH post a competitive 174/7 and then returned with three wickets. He also took two catches and effected a run out.

“It was a great fighting effort from the lads,” said Williamson after the match. “The game ebbed and flowed. It could have gone either way. Credit to the way the boys finished off the first innings to get a competitive total. The game was slipping away a bit at the start, but we knew if we held firm, we could squeeze back in the middle.”

He added, “As a team we fight to the very last ball and we showed that again [on Friday]. Someone like Rashid is the perfect example. Outstanding talent, he has a great attitude. [Rashid] was brilliant but he’s got another game, so we’re going to keep him wrapped up. He’s had a great season for us.”

Williamson said that it is important for the Sunrisers to move on from this win and focus on the summit clash on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings. “They’ve been playing good cricket, and certainly deserve to be in the final. It’s a great occasion, something that the guys will be looking forward to. It is about focussing on the next match now, one which the guys are excited for.”

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, said he has been working on his all-round game and just tried to believe in himself. “It was much-needed [win] for me. I wanted to give my 100% in all departments. Focus was to just believe in my skills. I was happy with the batting, it was needed in the end,” he said.

“I started my career as a batsman, I believe in my skills and wanted to finish off well. I just tried to pick the lengths, the focus was to play straight. That was the plan from the senior players,” he added.

Rashid also took two catches and effected a run-out against KKR. Talking about fielding, he said, “Fielding is one department where you can’t make excuses. Compared to last year, I’ve worked really hard in my fielding. If I can’t contribute with bat or ball, I’m always looking forward to contribute on the field. Modern cricket demands that. I’m working hard on that.”

‘Hard to digest’

Disappointed to end up on the losing side, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik took the responsibility for the defeat after he was out cheaply. “It’s hard to digest, we played a good tournament,” he said. “To finish on the losing side doesn’t feel good. We had the game at the 10-over mark, couple of bad shots cost us. Me, Robin had to bat through. Lynn was good. Me not batting through was a mistake on my part.”

Excited to play in his third final, SRH spinner Shakib al Hasan (1/16) said the phase where he and Rashid bowled in tandem in the middle overs turned the match in their favour. “In the middle overs where Rashid and I bowled, we squeezed the game. That was the turning point,” he said.

“We always knew you can lose in the last two-three overs in T20s, momentum changes. We had to hold our nerves, but we used our experience from the other day. [It’s the] third time I’ll be playing in an IPL final. Thanks to the new franchise for playing me in all games. Some games we didn’t do our best, but a good tournament overall for Sunrisers.”

