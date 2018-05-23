Golf

Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma make the cut at the Fort Worth Invitational

Sharmila Nicollet finished the Beijing LPGA tournament tied 14th after a four-over 76 on the last day.

by 
Jim Watson / AFP

Anirban Lahiri had an off day while Shubhankar Sharma turned in a much-improved show, as both the Indian golfers made the cut at the Fort Worth Invitational at the Colonial course.

Shubhankar, needing a low second round after his 73 on the first day, had a better day on the greens as he shot 68, while Lahiri failed to build on his first day’s 67 and shot 74. Both Indians totalled 1-over 141 and made the weekend in tied 60th place as the cut fell on 2-over after winds picked up in the afternoon.

Shubhankar, playing earlier in the day, had an eventful front nine as he had three birdies, one par and two bogeys in a six-hole stretch from second to seventh.

He putted better than the first day, but still left a lot of shots out there. He was also somewhat off with his driving.

Sharma said, “The putting was better than first day, but could have been a lot better. I had a 3-putt par on the first, a birdie on the second from 12 feet and I caught a flyer from the rough on the 3rd but made bogey. Then there was bogey on the 5th but had two birdies on sixth and seventh for a 1-under front nine.

“The back nine wasn’t as exciting as the first. I chipped in birdie on the 11th but missed birdie putts on 13, 15, and 17, so it was a day that ought to have been much better. But the good thing is I am into the weekend rounds and hope to improve from here.”

Lahiri, who seemed to have sorted out a few things in his putting was once again found wanting on the short ones, as he missed four inside eight feet and another one from 10 feet.

He started on 10th with a bogey, missing from seven feet and had two more bogeys on 14th, where he missed from just over six feet and another at 15th. He was 3-over through six holes before he holed a rare 21-footer for his only birdie of the day on first. Two more bogeys followed on fourth and eighth on a disappointing day as he shot 74.

Nicollet ends tied 14th

Sharmila Nicollet faltered on the final day as she carded a poor 4-over 76 to slip from tied 2nd to tied 14th at the Le Coq Sportif Beijing Ladies Classic.

Nicollet, the first and only Indian to play on the China LPGA, had a share of the lead after the first day and was tied-2nd after the second, but revealed that she was still under weather as she recovering from a bout of fever.

On the third and final day of the event, she had four bogeys on front nine, both back-to-back on second and third and then fifth and sixth, which meant she had dropped four shots in a span of five holes.

Her only two birdies came on 10th and 13th, but she also dropped shots on 11th and 17th as she finished at 76. She ended the event at 2-under 214.

Nicollet
said, “I have been somewhat under weather and today it showed. Nevertheless, there were lots of positives. One of my goals was to be under par for the event. I managed that in Hong Kong, where I was tied-16th, and now another top-20 at tied-14th in Beijing shows I am trending well. That’s some progress, but lots to learn from and work on.”

