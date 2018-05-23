Corruption in Cricket

PCB launches probe against former Test player Hasan Raza for appearance in fixing sting

The PCB’s statement came after Raza is seen in a video, part of an alleged spot-fixing sting operation by Al-Jazeera channel.

by 
AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board today initiated investigations into a video in which Test player Hasan Raza is seen sitting with an Indian origin player, who is discussing alleged spot-fixing deals with an undercover reporter.

The PCB said that its Anti Corruption Unit are in “process of reviewing reports regarding the alleged involvement of cricketer Raza in corrupt conduct”.

“Appropriate action, if any, will be taken after collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence,” read the PCB statement, stating that till such time no further comments would be made on the issue.

The PCB’s statement came after Raza is seen in a video, part of an alleged spot-fixing sting operation by Al-Jazeera channel.

The Pakistani batsman, who is the youngest player to have played Test cricket, is seen sitting in the same room in which former Indian domestic cricketer – Robin Morris from Mumbai talks about facilitating spot-fixing in T20 tournaments.

Raza told PTI that he was not part of any spot-fixing racket.

“Yes, I know Robin as we played together in the Indian Cricket League (ICL) and we are friends. But I just went there as his friend and he told me it was part of a mock recording for a film scene,” Raza said.

“Tell me if I have spoken about doing any fixing?”

Interestingly, in the video Raza does not participate in the conversation between Morris and the undercover reporter, but is seated in the chair adjacent to Morris.

Both the players turned out for Mumbai Champs, a team in the now-defunct ICL between 2007-08.

‘Nothing to fear’

Raza, who made his Test debut at the age of 14 against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura in 1996, said he was open to any inquiries from the PCB.

“I have nothing to fear or hide. Just sitting in a room where such a discussion is taking place and where I was taken unknowingly does not mean I am involved in fixing,” he said.

A prolific scorer in domestic cricket, Raza, who featured in seven Test matches, played an integral part in the Pakistan Television Corporation team’s promotion to the Quaid-e-Azam Grade-1 Trophy first class tournament last year with a string of important innings.

Raza said nowadays he was focusing on playing club and league cricket in UAE to earn his living.

Raza’s name has popped up in a spot-fixing case even as the anti-corruption tribunal is conducting a hearing against discarded Test opener, Nasir Jamshed in the Pakistan Super League corruption case.

The PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal has already banned Pakistani batsmen, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan in the PSL spot-fixing case while pacer, Muhammad Irfan and spinner Muhammad Nawaz were also banned for short periods in the same case for not disclosing approaches by fixers.

Before the PSL scandal, Pakistan’s top players like Danish Kaneria, Salman Butt, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Aamir were all banned for involvement in spot-fixing in England.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.