International Cricket

Virat Kohli named CEAT International Cricketer of the Year

Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan was presented with the T20 Bowler of the Year Award.

by 
Deepak Malik / BCCI / Sportzpics

India skipper Virat Kohli won the International Cricketer of the Year Award at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards which were presented on Monday.

The 29-year-old Kohli had a memorable last season with the bat. India batsman Rohit Sharma collected the award on behalf of Kohli.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was presented the International Batsman of the Year Award, while New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult won the International Bowler of the Year Award.

Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan, who impressed everyone with his skills in the recently concluded Indian Premier League grabbing 21 wickets, was presented with the T20 Bowler of the Year Award.

New Zealand’s swashbuckling opening batsman Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year Award.

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who single handedly took the women’s team to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup with her breath-taking knock of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-final, won the Outstanding Innings of the Year Award.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a dream domestic season with the bat for Karnataka, was given the Domestic Player of the Year Award.

Agarwal, who received the award at the hands of legendary batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, termed the past year as fantastic.

Eighteen-year-old Shubhman Gill, who made his mark in the U19 World Cup in Australia and the IPL while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was the U19 Player of the Year.

Former Australian all-rounder and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody praised Gill saying he understands the game and had game awareness.

Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was presented with the Popular Choice Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on former India stumper Farokh Engineer.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar praised Engineer saying he was an outstanding wicket-keeper and a dynamic opening batsman.

Awards:
International Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli
International Batsman of the Year: Shikhar Dhawan
International Bowler of the Year: Trent Boult
T20 Bowler of the Year: Rashid Khan
T20 Batsman of the Year: Colin Munro
Outstanding Innings of the Year: Harmanpreet Kaur
Domestic Player of The Year: Mayank Agarwal
U-19 Player of The Year: Shubhman Gill
Popular Choice Award: Chris Gayle
Lifetime Achievement Award: Farokh Engineer

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.