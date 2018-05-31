Chess

Anand held to draw in third round, remains in joint-second position at Norway Chess meet

The World Rapid champion was held by rising Chinese star Ding Liren.

by 
AIR

World rapid champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by rising Chinese star Ding Liren in the third round of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament.

With the invincible tag around him these days, Ding Liren did not face any real danger from Anand, who has 1.5 points in all.

The Chinese has not lost a game in classical chess since August 2017 and even though Anand had a new idea and some semblance of an advantage in the closed Ruy Lopez opening, Liren was able to neutralise that.

It was on the 16th move that Anand came up with a prepared idea, an improvement over an earlier game played by Liren in the Candidates’ tournament this year.

The Indian ace sacrificed a pawn and felt that he somehow let it slip it in the middle game when he had chances to fight for the advantage. As it happened in the game, Liren closed the queen side and the game was drawn in 35 moves.

World champion Magnus Carlsen scored a thumping victory over Levon Aronian of Armenia to stretch his lead to a full point after just three rounds in this strongest tournament of the year.

The Norwegian came up with a brutal king side assault following an unforced error from Aronian out of an Anti-Berlin.

Playing just for a small advantage, Carlsen was not impressed by Aronian’s 14th move that allowed Carlsen to get the advantage.

Shutting out counter-play on both flanks thereafter, Carlsen played in machine like fashion to score his second victory in three days.

With Carlsen on two points, Anand remained in joint second along with Liren, Shakhriyayr Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, Sergey Karjakin of Russia, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and American duo of Wesley So and Hikaru Nakamura.

With six rounds still to come in the 10-player round-robin tournament, Aronian now shares the ninth spot alongside Fabiano Caruana of United States.

In other games of the third round, Mamedyarov and Karjakin played out a highly tactical game that ended in a draw.

The Italian opening ended in some wild complexities that the players later revealed was a part of preparation for both. The peace was signed vide perpetual checks.

Wesley So tried complications out of a queen pawn game against Nakamura but the latter found his way to trade pieces at regular intervals.

Optically, Wesley remained better for the major part of the game but Nakamura had a fortress he could not breach.

Vachier-Lagrave had some advantage that slipped gradually when Caruana came with an ingenious Knight manoeuvre in a worse-looking position.

Soon the players reached an opposite coloured Bishops endgame and drew after 40 moves.

Results round 3: V Anand (Ind, 1.5) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 1.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2.5) beat Levon Aronian (Arm, 1); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 1); Wesley So (Usa, 1.5) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 1.5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 1.5) drew with Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 1.5).

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.