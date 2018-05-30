indian cricket

CoA-BCCI stand-off: Vinod Rai-led committee directs affiliated units to cancel ‘illegal’ SGM

The CoA deemed the meeting illegal as no permission have been sought as per guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

by 
AFP

The tug of war between the BCCI office bearers and the CoA on Friday took an ugly turn after the Vinod Rai-led committee issued a directive to stop the June 22 Special General Meeting of the affiliated units, to the dismay of the the Board’s senior officials.

The old guard of BCCI along with current office bearers are in no mood to budge from their stand and they feel the meeting will be held as per schedule.

However, the CoA has asked the BCCI employees to refrain from entertaining any invoices (bills) raised by the state unit officials with regards to the SGM.

The CoA deemed the meeting illegal as no permission have been sought as per a March 15 guidelines, which required prior permission from the Supreme Court-appointed committee to conduct a SGM.

While the sparring has been on for some time between the two parties, what has irked the office-bearers is the tone of the letter where they have used the tactic of stopping the TA/DA and flight reimbursement of the members for the meeting.

“The approval of the CoA has neither been sought nor provided in relation to the SGM to be held on 22nd June, 2018,” the CoA wrote in its email to the employees.

“Till further instructions from the CoA, it is directed that no BCCI employee/consultant/retainer/service provider shall prepare and - or - circulate any papers in respect of the said SGM or in any way Act further to or in aid of the notice (including without limitation incurring any cost or expenses towards the said SGM by way of bookies etc,” it added.

Resistance

The meeting was summoned after more than 15 units wrote to acting president CK Khanna for a SGM. Khanna, in turn, wrote to acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary asking him to issue a notice for SGM as per the mandated three-week time.

A senior BCCI official said that CoA does not have the authority to forcibly stop the SGM as it’s the right of the members.

“If the issue of communication is without having the authority to issue one, the communication cannot have any force,” a senior official told PTI.

The senior official, who is conversant with judicial process, then went onto explain what he meant.

“For example, the CoA cannot issue a communication directing the arrest of an individual. If they issue such a communication, the communication will definitely exist but it shall be without any force. The rules and regulations of the BCCI or the BCCI itself have not been extinguished,” he added.

He even termed the CoA’s attempt to stop the SGM “contempt of court”.

“A requisitioned (SGM) meeting is mandatory and any attempt to derail the same may tantamount to violation of the law and possibly contempt of court. This communication appears to depict animosity towards and bias against the very organization which the COA has been mandated with supervision of its administration.”

A senior state unit official termed it an “obfuscation” as the CoA was not mandated to take a call on policy matters.

“The CoA is intentionally obfuscating the clear demarcation between matters of administration and matters of policy to suit some design known only to themselves. It is regrettable that people of such stature (Rai and Diana Edulji) have stooped to this level repeatedly,” he said.

There are 10 issues that the members want to discuss and prominent among them are revenue sharing dispute with the ICC, running of NCA by the cricket operations team and various appointments made by the Human resources team.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.