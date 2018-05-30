International Cricket

30-year-old’s mind in 19-year-old body: Afghan coach Simmons tips Rashid Khan to succeed in Tests

Afghanistan will make their Test debut against India in Bengaluru later this month and the leg-spinner is expected to be their strike bowler

by 
Leg spinner Rashid Khan’s lack of experience won’t affected his performance in Test cricket as “30-year-old mind in a 19-year-old body”, feels Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons.

The world’s premier T20 bowler will be making his Test debut against India having created a reputation for troubling the best in white ball cricket. However with only four first-class matches under his belt, it could be difficult for him to weave similar magic against a top quality side like India.

Simmons is well aware of the challenge his team and especially Rashid will face during the one-off Test but insisted that the leg-spinner was matured beyond years.

“Rashid is all of 19 but he has got the mind of a 30-year-old. He knows exactly what is expected of him. But yes, Mujeeb (17 years) is younger but we will have to see how he copes up with it,” Simmons told reporters in Dehradun.

In Test cricket, patience will be paramount and Simmons expects that Rashid will replicate his first-class performance against Ireland during the upcoming Test match.

“It is about them (Rashid and Mujeeb) showing patience too along with our batsmen. Rashid did well against Ireland in four day cricket last year. He got wickets. He played practice games against England and he got wickets,” he added.

Preparing for two series at a time

It is not the best preparation ahead of the historic Test but Simmons is working hard with the two squads simultaneously one that takes on Bangladesh in a three match T20 series starting here on Sunday and the other which will face the formidable India in the one-off game.

“It has been difficult with the T20 and Test squads training at the same time. But it is getting a bit easier as we are coming up to the game. That is how tours are planned now. You usually have Test matches first and then limited over series or vice versa. We just have to work around that,” said Simmons, who has been overseeing joint preparations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for close to two weeks.

The team was earlier training in Greater Noida before moving to its second home ground’ here ahead of the Bangladesh series.

Afghanistan have gradually improved in every format they have played including four-day cricket. However, the fact that they have not got a taste of Test cricket makes the job all the more challenging.

“The good thing is they have played four day cricket (winning ICC Inter-Continental Cup twice) . But it still doesn’t tell them how tough Test cricket is going to be. I don’t think that is something I can teach them. That is something they have to understand when they play,” said Simmons.

“We have just tried to make sure that they understand that Test cricket is twice as difficult as an I Cup game. After the first Test match, they will know this level is so much higher and what they need to do to get to that level,” said the 55-year-old former West Indies opener.

Big challenge for batsmen

Simmons also feels that the bigger challenge will be for the Afghan batsman rather than the bowlers.

“The biggest challenge is to make them understand what Test cricket is all about. It is different to four day cricket in a massive way. It is getting them to understand the mindset around Test cricket, the patience, how hard it is to score runs. With them it is a little bit technical and a lot more mental. Because you got to have played to understand how mentally tough it is to play for five days.

“All we can try is to make sure their technique is as tight as possible. It will be much tougher for the batsmen than the bowlers who do get a second chance after being hit for a boundary,” he said.

