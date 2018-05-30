Poor back nine show hurts Anirban Lahiri’s charge in Memorial Golf tourney

It was a tale of two nines for Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri as he shot five-under on the front nine before slumping to 2-over 38 for a 3-under 69 that still moved him 14 places up at the Memorial Golf Tournament in Dublin.

Lahiri is now T-21 at 7-under.

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 6-under 66 that included birdies on two of the toughest holes to take a one-shot lead going into a final round. He missed two short putts but was still 14-under 202. Patrick Cantlay, Joaquin Niemann, the 19-year-old Chilean, and Kyle Stanley were tied second, one shot behind the leader.

But once again the focus was on Tiger Woods (68) who is in frame at Muirfield Village for the first time in six years. At 9-under, he was 5-behind, but his form was brilliant despite his putting let him down again.

Asked if he was ready to challenge for a win, Woods said, “Well, I was at 11-under par, and I had wasted a bunch of shots the last two days and I was 4-over par in the first round, so you do the math.”

Just like Woods, Lahiri was on fire on the front nine. He opened with birdie-birdie with the second one coming from 80 feet and off the green. After missing putts from 10 feet and 14 feet on next two holes, he birdied fifth with a nice first putt from over 50 feet.

A bogey on sixth after finding the fairway halted him. Yet he went on a birdie spree on seventh, eighth and ninth, the last one from almost 20 feet.

After six birdies against one bogey on front nine, Lahiri went into right rough on 10th and made bogey and on 11th he went into water. He again missed the fairway on 17th and ended with a bogey, but made pars on 16th and 18th, the two toughest holes on the course.

With Muirfield Village expecting more thunderstorms, the final round will be threesomes teeing off earlier than usual to account for the forecast.