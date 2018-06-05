FC Goa assistant coach and former footballer Derrick Pereira on Tuesday took over as the new technical director of the club.

The former Churchill Brothers SC manager was instrumental in Goa’s run to the semifinals of the Indian Super League this season.

He then took over as head coach in the absence of Sergio Lobera, guiding the Gaurs to the Super Cup semi-final.

“This is a new role for me. It is something that I haven’t done before and it is exciting to be a part of this journey. All these years, my work has primarily been on the pitch but now it’ll be different,” Pereira said.

Pereira will continue to oversee youth development for the club going forward.

“We are working hard on development of our youth. We have employed a number of coaches and have developed focused training modules for the coaches. This is an ongoing process,” he said.

The club has also roped in former FC Pune City striker Jesus Rodriguez Tato as assistant coach for the upcoming season.