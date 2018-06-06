Pakistan fielding coach, Steve Rixon has decided to step down after the two T20 internationals against Scotland next week as he is apparently unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The differences between Rixon and PCB, in fact, have grown to such an extent that before the second Test against England at Leeds, Rixon even refused to come with the team to the ground for a practice session.

According to a report in the Jang newspaper, relations between Rixon and the board deteriorated over small complaints by the former Australian test wicket-keeper who had joined the Pakistan team’s support staff two years back when Mickey Arthur took over as head coach.

Rixon has several complaints like not being given proper residence in Lahore, slow internet connections at the academy, not getting the due protocol and delay in his monthly salary payment, the report claimed.

It said that things came to a head before the Leeds Test which Pakistan lost by an innings and 55 runs when Rixon got angry after a delay in receiving his salary of USD 8000 dollars.

He refused to accompany the team for the practice session to Leeds and left even Arthur and manager, Talat Ali surprised. Next day the money was transferred and he came to the ground with the team for the start of the test but remained unhappy and grumpy.

When Hasan Ali dropped Jos Butler’s catch on four runs, Rixon was very angry and gave a piece of his mind to the player in the dressing room.

Interestingly, the PCB apparently wanted to extend Rixon’s contract as it was ending this year and had even assured him a 10 per cent raise in his salary.

Rixon apparently made some sarcastic comments while discussing his contract with PCB. The Board grew reluctant following the episode and soon understood that he had received a good offer from a franchise in the Indian Premier League.

The report said soon after getting the IPL offer Rixon used personal and family commitments as an excuse to leave the job and not seek an extension.

“He has decided to leave because he (Rixon) was not happy and the PCB is now negotiating with another Australian, Darren Berry to take over as the new fielding coach,” the report said.