Star batter Mithali Raj on Thursday became the first Indian cricketer to amass 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals.

The 35-year-old right-hander from Jodhpur achieved the landmark after scoring a single off Oshadi Ranasinghe en route to her knock of 23 during India’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup T20. She now has 2,015 runs in 75 matches.

Mithali is the seventh woman to reach 2,000-runs, a list which is being headed by Charlotte Edwards (2,605), followed by Stafanie Taylor (2,582) and Suzie Bates (2,515).

Interestingly, India men’s team captain Virat Kohli (1,983) is the next Indian on the list, followed by Rohit Sharma (1,852) and Suresh Raina (1,499).