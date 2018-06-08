Viswanathan Anand got the better of Sergey Karjakin of Russia in the ninth and final round to end joint second (with 4.5 points) in the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Friday.

But for his loss against Fabiano Caruana of United States in the previous round, the Indian ace could have finished first with five draws, two wins and a defeat.

Fabiano Caruana beat compatriot Wesley So to win the tournament with five points.

With Caruana winning his third super tournament of the year after Grenke and Candidates, Anand, Hikaru Nakamura of United States and Magnus Carlsen of Norway ended tied for the second spot on 4.5 points apiece.

Wesley So and Levon Aronian of Armenia finished joint fifth on four points, a half point clear of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan. Vachier-Lagrave of France and Karjakin ended joint eighth on three points apiece.

The final day had two decisive games and Magnus Carlsen was the first to split the point with Vachier-Lagrave.In the other game of the day Levon Aronian signed peace with Nakamura.

The chess caravan now moves to a double Rapid and blitz tournament as part of the Grand Chess tour. Anand will participate in both events at Paris and Luven starting on the 12th of June.

Results final round: Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 3) lost to V Anand (Ind, 4.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 5) beat Wesley So (Usa, 4); Levon Aronian (Arm, 4) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 4.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4.5).