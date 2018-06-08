It was a rough opening round for Indian golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu (77) and Shiv Kapur (79) at the inaugural Shot Clock Masters at Diamond Country Club near Vienna on Friday.

Sandhu dropped four bogeys and a double bogey against a lone birdie, while Kapur had five bogeys, two double bogeys and a couple of birdies in his opening round.

The duo will need a very strong second round to stay on for weekend action.

Swede Oscar Lengden leads the way at the end of round one after he signed for a six-under par round of 66 on a day in which the fastest round came in at 55 minutes under the average time across the European Tour in 2018 for 18 holes in three balls.

The group of Nico Geyger, Henric Sturehed and Kristian Krogh Johannessen posted a round time of three hours and 53 minutes, compared with the 2018 season average of four hours and 48 minutes.

Five groups completed their rounds in under four hours, as the average for the day came in at four hours and 13 minutes, with no penalties imposed for bad times.

The European Tour was once again breaking new ground, with every player in the field on the clock for every shot as part of the Tour’s bid to combat slow play.

Rashid, Chikka Tied-7th at Thai Open

Indian golfer Rashid Khan shot a steady two-under 68 in the second round to move into the Top-10 at the USD 300,000 Thailand Open on Friday.

Rashid, a two-time winner on Asian Tour, had three birdies against one bogey as he was five-under 135 and five shots off the lead in Tied-7th place.

Meanwhile, S Chikkarangappa, who was T-2 after the first round, shot even par 70 to slip to T-7 alongside Rashid.

Chikka shot even par 70 with two bogeys on front nine, which were made up with two birdies on back nine.

Four other Indians, Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-71), Viraj Madappa (71-69), Rahil Gangjee (71-69) and Chiragh Kumar (69-71) made the cut at even par and were T-58th.

Khalin Joshi (72-76) and Himmat Rai (69-79) missed the cut.

Little known Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand emerged as the surprise package after grabbing the second round clubhouse lead on Friday.

Playing in only his second Asian Tour tournament, the big-hitting 20-year-old averaged 322.5 yards en-route to a second straight five-under-par 65 as he leads the weather interrupted tournament on 10-under-par 130.

The Thailand Open was suspended at 6.45pm due to darkness after thunderstorms halted play for more than an hour in the morning. Five players will return on Saturday at 6.45 am to complete round two.

Five Thai players occupy the top six spots with fifth placed Kurt Kitayama of the United States being the only non-Thai player.