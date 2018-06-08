India will face Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup final after the African side hammered a listless Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the last league match of the four-nation football tournament.

After Friday’s result, Kenya, India and New Zealand ended on six points each from two wins but the Kiwis missed out on the basis of goal difference.

India had beaten Kenya (3-0) and Chinese Taipei (5-0) before losing to New Zealand (1-2).

Chinese Taipei were already out of the tournament having suffered consecutive losses to India (5-0) and New Zealand (1-0). They were the only side, who didn’t score a goal.

Dennis Odhiambo gave Kenya the lead in the 52nd minute before Joackins Atudo made it 2-0 three minutes later as he converted a penalty kick.

Substitute Timothy Otieno scored Kenya’s third goal in the 69th minute while Atudo made it 4-0 in the 88th minute.

Ovella Ochieng swung in a corner into the centre of the box where an unmarked Odhiambo netted the ball to give his side the lead.

For the third goal, Otieno chased a routine pass towards the Chinese Taipei goalkeeper who missed it and the Kenyan forward slotted the ball home.

Earlier, Kenya had a chance to take the lead in the fourth minute as their strikers built up an attack but Miheso Cliffton, instead of chipping over the goalkeeper, shot straight and the Chinese Taipei custodian managed to keep it away.

In the 19th minute, Kenya wasted another chance to score. Mutamba failed to convert Jockins Atudo through pass.

Later, Duncon Otieno took a shot from close range but that flew over the bar.

Chinese Taipei suddenly counter-attacked and had three good chances to go ahead. The best came in the 29th minute when Hao-Wei Chan released Ching-Ming Wang on the overlap into the box and the striker took a but it fell onto the safe hands of Patrick Matasi.