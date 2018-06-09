Indian golfer Vani Kapoor made the cut in the Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open after making a jump of eight places to lie tied 14th at the end of second round in Messila, Finland. Vani shot an even par score in round two at the Messila Golf Club.

Vani’s two rounds of 75 and 72 gave her a total of 3-over par, which is currently seven shots off the leader and defending champion Ursula Wikstrom of Finland. Vani made a climb of eight spots after being placed tied 22nd at the end of round one. She will play the final round on Saturday.

A total of top 45 ladies made the cut at the end of the second round of the event which had a total 139 golfers in the fray.