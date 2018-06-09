Grappler Mausam Khatri, bronze medallist at the 2010 Asian Games, and Pawan Kumar booked their places in India’s men’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia while the Wrestling Federation of India withheld the result of the 57kg category after trials were held in Sonepat on Saturday.

Celebrated wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, and CWG gold medallist Bajrang Punia were exempted from the trials by the WFI because of their past performance. They will carry India’s hopes in the 74kg and 61kg respectively.

Khatri edged out Satyawrat Kadiyan in the final round of trails for a place in the 97kg category while Pawan will represent India in 86kg category. Sumit booked his place in the 125kg category.

The result in the 57kg category has been withheld as Sandeep Tomar, the 2016 Asian Championship gold medallist, Utkarsh Kale and Ravi finished on equal points and may grapple again.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rahul Aware (57kg) and bonze medallist Somveer (86kg) did not take part in trails since they couldn’t control their weight, according to WFI sources.

The WFI also announced names of Greco Roman wrestlers for the Games, scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Gyanendra (60kg), Manish (67 kg) Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (87 kg), Hardeep (97kg) and Naveen (125 kg) were selected by the WFI.

The trials for female wrestlers will be held on Sunday in Lucknow.