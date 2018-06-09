Mizoram boxer Nutlai Lalbiakkima (49kg), who upstaged Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals, finished with a bronze medal along with two other Indians after a semifinal loss in the President’s Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Lalbiakkima lost to local favourite Erzhan Zhomart to bow out in the semifinal stage.

“For us, the bout belonged to Lalbiakkima. He turned in another exceptional performance but unfortunately this time, he ended on the losing side,” coach Jai Singh Patil, who is travelling with the team, told PTI.

Also ending with bronze medals were former world youth champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) and Priyanka in the women’s draw.

Sachin lost to Philippines’ Rogen Ladon in his semifinal clash.

“The competition in this tournament is world class. The draws were big and featured A teams of countries like the USA and Uzbekistan. We can be proud of our our performance so far,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, World Championship bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) continued a fine comeback from injury as he advanced to the semifinal of the Umakhanov Memorial boxing tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

Bidhuri defeated Russia’s Magomed Shakhbanov to enter the final.

Bidhuri had been out of action ever since his bronze medal at the Hamburg World Championship in September last year owing to a nagging back injury.

However, the other Indian male boxer, Rohit Tokas (64kg), lost his quarterfinal bout to local favourite Ramazan Daudi to bow out of medal contention.

Among the women, Saweety (75kg) was the lone Indian to make the final after she defeated Russian Kyubov Yusupova. World youth champion Shahsi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) lost their respective semifinal bouts to finish with bronze medals.