Pune boy Daksh Agarwal and Delhi girl Shruti Ahlawat lifted the boys and girls singles titles on Saturday to complete a coveted double crown each in the MSLTA- KPIT Arun Wakankar Memorial Asian Under-14 tennis championship on Saturday.

In the boys final, fifth seed Agarwal easily overcame under-12 national champion and city mate Manas Dhamne, partnering whom he won the doubles title on Friday, 6-4, 6-2 at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi.

In the girls final, third seed Shruti downed fourth seed Veda Raju Prapurna of Hyderabad 6-0, 6-3 in 75 minutes. Shruti and Veda had won the girls doubles crown on Friday. Agarwal and Shruti logged 300 Asian Tennis Federation points while the beaten finalists earned 200 points each.