India’s S Chikkarangappa and Rahil Gangjee finished in top 20 at the USD 300,000 Asian Tour-sanctioned Thailand Open in Bangkok.

Chikka shot a final round of one-under 69 and finished the week at six-under 274 to be placed tied 13th, while Gangjee shot even par 70 to be tied 18th.

Panuphol Pittayarat of Thailand claimed a special victory at the Thailand Open after closing with an even-par 70 and 13-under 267 total. He held off a strong challenge from countryman Poom Saksansin (70) at the Par-70 Thai Country Club.

As for other Indians, Rashid Khan had a disappointing weekend as he carded 73-72 after shooting 67-68 in first two rounds.

Rashid was even par 280 and ended tied 38th, while Chiragh Kumar (71) was tied 47th, Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was tied 55th and Viraj Madappa (76) was tied 70th.

The 25-year-old Panuphol battled nerves heading into the final six holes where he bogeyed 13 and 18, and almost found the water hazard with his third shot on the par-five 17th hole.

He held on to victory after signing for a 13-under-par 267 total.

Aditi plays steady, lies 34th on LPGA Shoprite Classic

Returning to action after a three-week gap, India’s Aditi Ashok shot 71 and 68 to open her campaign in the LPGA Shoprite Classic at Galloway. Aditi, with a total of three-under 139, is tied 34th.

Aditi has been in good form as she finished inside top 7 in last two starts at the LPGA Volunteers of America LPGA and LPGA Mediheal.

Aditi, who is ranked 70th in the world and is positioned well at 47th in the CME Ranking of the LPGA, had four birdies against four bogeys to shoot even in first round.

In the second round, Aditi dropped a shot early on the first hole, but thereafter birdied eighth, ninth, 15th and 18th to score 68.

Aditi’s play in the second round was in contrast of her first round play.

While she found only six fairways in first round, she found 13 on the second day.

Meanwhile, Sei Young Kim (69-61) had as many as 11 birdies in her second round 61 to take a two-shot lead over Celine Herbin (66-66) in the weather-hit Shoprite LPGA.