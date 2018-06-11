Two Indian boxers advanced to the finals while Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) won a bronze medal after going down in the last-four stage of the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia on Monday.

World Championships bronze-medalist Bidhuri lost to Kazakhstan’s Siroshiddin Abdullayev in a split 2-3 decision, rounding off a fine campaign in his comeback tournament after being out due to a back injury.

Advancing to the final were Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Virender Kumar (91kg).

While Yadav out-punched local favourite Abdulla Nazhmudinov, Kumar got the better of Azerbaijan’s Gulguseyn Agazade to make the summit clashes scheduled for Tuesday.

Among the Indian women, only Saweety Boora (75kg) has made the final.

World youth champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) had lost their respective semifinal bouts to finish with bronze medals.