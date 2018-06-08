Hockey: India women begin tour of Spain with 3-0 defeat in opener

In a disappointing start to the series, Indian women team were thrashed 3-0 by hosts Spain in the opening match of the five-match series at the Consejo Superior de Deportes Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

It was an evenly matched encounter between the two teams but the hosts went ahead with goals scored by Lola Riera (48’, 52’) and Berta Bonastre (6’) who powered Spain to victory. Spain dominated possession in the opening quarter as 26-year-old Bonastre found herself in the right spot to score the opening goal in only the sixth minute.

Here are the 11 players of the Indian Eves who will begin the proceedings in their opening match of the Spain Tour against the host team. Get LIVE updates of the match from 11 PM (IST). #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/BSv88Dsl9b — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 12, 2018

The visitors had chances of their own, but could not produce clear goal-scoring opportunities. Skipper Rani Rampal had a glorious chance in the 14th minute but her shot ended up going wide. India started the second quarter fairly well as Anupa Barla’s shot in the 19th minute was saved by Spanish Goalkeeper Maria Ruiz. The next minute Rani had her second chance of the match but could not get the equalising goal.

India were awarded a penalty corner in the 24th minute but the resulting shot went just wide of the Spanish post. Two minutes later, the hosts looked to counter India and forced a reflex save from goalkeeper Savita, who made sure that the visitors went into the half-time break only a goal down.

The Indian shot-stopper was called into action again at the start of the third quarter when she made a save from a penalty corner. At the other end of the pitch, Rani tried to make amends of the missed opportunities but her shot on goal was saved by Maria Ruiz.

FT| A spirited performance by the Indian Eves goes in vain, as hosts Spain defeat them 0-3 in the opening match of the five-match tour to Spain on 12th June 2018. #IndiaKaGame #INDvESP pic.twitter.com/ZQZK1UDx6f — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 12, 2018

The visitors looked to find an equaliser in the final quarter of the match as they took a more attacking approach. However, in an unfortunate turn of events for Sunita Lakra, a common-ball hit her head and the referee decided to give a penalty stroke to the hosts, which was well converted by Riera in the 48th minute. Four minutes later, Riera was awarded her second goal of the match as her drag-flick from a penalty corner was deflected by Sunita Lakra’s stick into the back of the net, giving Spain a 3-0 lead.