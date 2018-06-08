Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu, tennis ace Yuki Bhambri dropped from Target Olympic Podium scheme

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Sanjita Chanu and tennis player Yuki Bhambri have been dropped from the Indian government’s Target Olympic Podium scheme.

Sanjita, who won a gold in women’s 53kg class in the Gold Coast CWG in April, had tested positive for an anabolic steroid in a test conducted during the World Championships in USA in November last year and she has been put under provisional suspension.

“It was decided to drop Sanjita from the TOPS as she stands suspended by the International Weightlifting Federation on doping charges,” the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.

Yuki was left out because he is not taking part in the upcoming Asian Games as the dates clash with the US Open. He was exempted by All Indian Tennis Association from participating in the Asian Games as he stood a good chance of qualifying for the main draw of US Open.

“The committee has also decided to exclude men’s singles player Yuki Bhambri from the TOPS as he will not be playing in the Asian Games,” SAI said.

Men’s doubles specialist Divij Sharan has been included in the scheme till the Asian Games. The decisions were taken at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting here to clear funding proposals regarding training, competition and equipment needs.

In other decisions, Rohan Bopanna has been sanctioned Rs 26.03 lakh for the use of a coach and physio for 12 weeks, starting May 7.

Rs 65.42 lakh was sanctioned for trap shooters Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Ankur Mittal and Shardul Vihan for training and participating in a competition in Italy ahead of the Asian Games. An amount of Rs 1.43 lakh was approved for the purchase of ammunition for Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish Bhanwala.

The committee also approved the hiring of physiotherapist Shrikant Iyengar for weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, Rakhi Halder, Jeremy and Pardeep Singh for five-and-half months, starting June 15 at an expense of Rs 1.76 lakh.

The committee also sanctioned Rs 4.91 lakh to squash player Joshna Chinappa for a month’s training in Bristol. Rs 9.53 lakh was given to archers Abhishek Verma, V Jyothi Surekha, Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and Bombayla Devi along with their coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja for participation in the World Cup in USA from June 16-25.