International Cricket

Afghanistan bowlers keep India in check even as Vijay, Dhawan smash tons on rain-hit Day 1

India slumped from 280/1 to 347/6 at stumps as the Afghan spinners got into the groove in the final session.

by 
Sportzpics

Hundreds from Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay gave Afghanistan the expectedly tough initiation into Test cricket but the debutants managed to find their bearings to leave India a tad uncomfortable at 347 for 6 on a rain-curtailed first day of the historic one-off Test in Bengaluru.

Dhawan (107 off 96 balls) bludgeoned the rookie Afghan bowlers into submission with a single session century while Vijay grinded them with a compact 105 off 153 balls as the duo smashed 168 in only 28.4 overs.

However, the world no.1 hosts did take their foot off the pedal in the final session losing five wickets for 99 runs in 32 overs. The result was that the day end scorecard didn’t paint a sorry picture for Afghanistan something that was threatening to happen after the first two sessions.

The final session definitely belonged to Afghanistan as their bowlers put up an inspired performance backed by the fielders.

Vijay and a well-set KL Rahul (54 off 64 balls) were removed in quick succession by the impressive pace duo of Yamin Ahmadzai (2/32 in 13 overs) and Wafadar (1/53 in 15 overs).

The Vijay-Rahul second wicket partnership yielded 112 runs but their dismissals brought about a collapse.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (10 off 45 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35) couldn’t maintain the momentum giving the visiting team bowlers something to cheer about in the final session.

Rahane became Rashid Khan’s maiden Test scalp while Mujeeb ur Rahman got Pujara caught at leg-gully with one that spun in sharply.

Comeback-man Dinesh Karthik (4) was run-out needlessly as a solid foundation laid by the openers was wasted by the middle-order.

Rashid (1/120 in 26 overs) conceded a ‘century’, getting a reality check on the enormous gulf between T20 and Test cricket during the first two sessions.

However, being a quick learner, he came back well in the final session varying the pace of his deliveries and getting the ball to dip in troubling the middle-order with a final spell of 9-2-15-1.

Dhawan’s record ton

Earlier, Dhawan became the first Indian batsman to score a century in the first session of a Test match joining the illustrious ranks of Sir Don Bradman, Victor Trumper, Majid Khan, and David Warner.

The hapless bowlers struggled during the first two sessions as they were not able to hit the correct ‘Test match length’, especially the spinners, who are used to bowling flat and quick.

Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons’ statement about “not knowing what it’s all about till you get there” seemed prophetic as the talented bunch of cricketers got their introductory lessons in red ball cricket from two openers, who have played 85 Test matches between themselves.

Rashid, the reigning crown prince of 24-ball spells, received a harsh treatment from Dhawan, who smacked him for three boundaries to complete a half-century in 47 balls.

Dhawan also hit a flowing cover drive off Rashid to complete his sixth Test hundred off 87 balls as Vijay also frustrated the minnows with his watertight technique.

Call it irony, Dhawan stepped out to hit straight sixes off Afghanistan’s three IPL participants Rashid, Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahaman with effortless ease.

In all, Dhawan hit 19 boundaries and three huge sixes before Yamin Ahmedzai picked him with a perfectly pitched delivery that moved a shade away after pitching. Mohammed Nabi, in the slips, pouched it after his skipper Ashgar Stanikzai fumbled on the first attempt.

The moment Rashid or Mujeeb (1/69 in 14 overs) tried to flight, Dhawan would step out, if they upped the pace of the deliveries, they were cut forcefully.

At the onset, opening bowler Ahmadzai bowled a few sharp outswingers before leaving the field with a muscle pull. He did comeback at the stroke of lunch but left after another four-over spell in which he got Dhawan’s wicket.

Turnaround

During the final session, he also got Rahul, who dragged a delivery back onto his stumps.

The other new ball bowler, Wafadar was angling it across the left-hander and Vijay faced him more to wear him out and take advantage of the spinners.

While Dhawan was more forceful in his strokeplay, Vijay was more silken in his drives. The shot of the day would certainly be a backfoot square drive off Wafadar.

Vijay’s innings had 15 boundaries and a six. He completed his 12th hundred with a lofted shot over point off Wafadar.

However, the young pacer had the last laugh when he got one to jag back as Vijay shouldered arms and was adjudged leg before.

While watching Rashid bowl during the pre and post lunch session, it seemed as if Kevin Pietersen’s Pataudi memorial lecture was being played on the background.

“T20 offers cricketing buzz without the full sting. Wickets are less precious. Risks are taken without same downside. There is less character and technique required.”

Rashid understood it the hard way. Initially, he was relying too much on the quicker deliveries but missing the length time and again meant that he was carted on all sides of the wicket.

Once the openers were gone, Rashid found his mojo and got to land his googlies consistently on good length troubling the middle order batsmen.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.