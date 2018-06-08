Virat Kohli takes Yo-Yo test in Bengaluru but there’s still no clarity on his neck injury

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday took a fitness test that would determine his availability for the gruelling tour of the United Kingdom starting June 27.
The neck injury sustained during the IPL had thrown Kohli’s build-up for the UK tour haywire as he had to pull out of a planned stint with Surrey in the English County Championship this month.
The Yo-Yo test, which is the basic fitness parameter set by the Indian team management before any tour, was conducted at the National Cricket Academy ground, in the presence of Team India trainer Shankar Basu and the other support staff.
Kohli, along with MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the injured Kedar Jadhav, who is not in any of the Indian squads headed to the UK, took the advanced beep test in the first batch.
While the scores were not known (minimum required to pass is 16.1), Kohli didn’t look in any discomfort as he matched paces with Dhoni during the test, but was seen feeling his shoulder and back after completing it.
While the Yo-Yo test is the basic parameter, it will be the status of his neck injury that will decide his availability for the Ireland T20 Internationals, on June 27 to 29. The tour of England, comprising three T20 Internationals, three ODIs and five Test matches, starts July 3.
The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Siddharth Kaul, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Manish Pandey were also seen taking the test after the batch comprising Kohli and Dhoni were done with theirs.
The Indian team management tried to keep the media away from the NCA and the team security officer did ask the journalists to stay away from the session.
A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece
Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.
On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.
Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.
Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.
Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.
Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.
Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.
