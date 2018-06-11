AICF chess championship: India’s Aakansha Hagawane, Monnisha GK stun higher-ranked players

Indian contenders WIM Aakansha Hagawane and WIM Monnisha GK posted shock victories over higher ranked foreigners in the eighth round of the AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship on Sunday.
Aakansha (ELO 2297) defeated Russian WIM Elena Tomilova (ELO 2334) and Monnisha (ELO 2295) scored over Uzbekistan’s WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (ELO 2379). Both the Indians won with black pieces.
The game between Elena and Aakansha on the top board was an English Opening, wherein the Indian initiated a piece sacrifice to keep Elena’s king in the centre. The game went on even keel before Elena made a crucial mistake on move 25, which saw Aakansha gaining a huge advantage forcing Elena to resign on move 32. The game between Gulrukhbegim and Monnisha was a two-knight’s defence, wherein the Indian sacrificed a pawn to gain advantage in space. Gulrukhbegim went in for a complication with a piece sacrifice but Monnisha defended accurately and slowly realised her material advantage to score a big upset.
Joint overnight leader, WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (ELO 2323) from Kazakhstan, consolidated her position at the top by scoring a win over India’s Rakshitta Ravi to take the sole lead with 6 out of 8 points.
Close on her heels is Mongolian IM Munguntuul who defeated IM Anna Zozullia from Belgium. She now has scored 5.5 points.
WGM Gulrukhbegim and Vietnam’s WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (ELO, 2376) – with 5 points each – are in joint third position, while Aakansha and Belgian IM Anna Zozulia (ELO 2314) share the fourth position with 4.5 points. Three more rounds remain to be played in this tournament, being conducted by the Indian Chess School and South Mumbai Chess Academy at the Acres Club in Chembur.
The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.
In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.
Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.
Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.
The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.
More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.
To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.