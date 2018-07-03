Runs remained elusive for Steve Smith and David Warner as the former Australian captain and vice-captain played on opposing sides Monday in Canada’s Global Twenty20 cricket tournament.

Warner faced two balls for one run as his lean return to cricket continued for the Winnipeg Hawks who beat Smith’s Toronto Nationals by 56 runs in the seventh match of the T20 league.

Smith fared only a little better, scoring three runs from 10 balls as the Nationals were bowled out for 108 in reply to Winnepeg’s 164-6. He also conceded 34 runs from two overs in an unproductive contribution with the ball.

Warner and Smith are serving a 12-month bans handed down by Cricket Australia for their roles in the ball-tampering incident during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March. But both are free to play in the Canadian tournament which is not covered by their bans.

Warner has struggled for runs on his return to cricket, making scores of 1, 4 and 1 in his three innings to date for the Hawks. Smith made 61 in his first outing for the Nationals but has since had scores of 10 and three and has no wicket for 41 runs from three overs.

After Warner’s failure with the bat on Sunday, the West Indies’ Lendl Simmons made 44 from 34 balls and captain Dwayne Bravo made 41 from 31 balls to guide Winnipeg to 164 as it batted first.

Tion Webster took 4-22 from 2.2 overs and Bravo and Fidel Edwards contributed two wickets each as Toronto was bowled out for 108 in 17.2 overs. New Zealand’s Anton Devcich top-scored with 34 from 19 balls and Kieron Pollard made 25 from 34 deliveries.

Winnipeg and West Indies B lead the league with two wins apiece, though Winnipeg has played one game more.