Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan’s Aya Ohori, while HS Prannoy eked out a three-game victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to enter the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open on Thursday.

World No 3 Sindhu, who had reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open last week, didn’t break much sweat as she defeated Ohori, ranked 17th, 21-17, 21-14 in a 36-minute women’s singles second-round match. This is Sindhu’s fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings. The Indian will face China’s He Bingjiao next.

Prannoy then recovered from an opening-game loss to beat Wang 21-23, 21-15, 21-13 in an entertaining men’s singles contest that lasted an hour. He is likely to meet third seed and All England champion Shi Yuqi of China in the quarters.

In the opening game, world no 17 Wang opened up a 14-10 lead but Prannoy soon narrowed it down to 13-14 with the help of two good-looking smashes and a quick return to serve.

Wang again curved out a 17-14 advantage with a cross-court smash. Prannoy gained two more points at the net and clawed back at 19-19 after Wang’s shot landed out. Another precise return at the back line handed him a game point but he squandered it.

Prannoy made a judgemental error and miscued a net return before a lucky net chord helped Wang to pocket the opening game.

Prannoy upped his game after the change of ends and moved to a 11-8 lead in the second game. The Indian extended his lead to 17-12 with a few swift returns. Eventually, two successive net errors by Wang helped Prannoy to bounce back in the contest.

In the decider, Prannoy was more aggressive as he zoomed to a 10-2 lead but then made many errors to allow Wang to claw back to 5-10, before a mistimed shot at the net by the Chinese Taipei shuttler gave the Indian a healthy 11-5 lead at the break.

The Indian continued to rule after the breather as he stretched his lead to 19-13. Wang hit wide and then failed to reach another angled return from Prannoy to hand over the match to the Indian.