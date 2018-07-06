The Indian team’s senior most player Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday reached the coveted milestone of playing 500 international matches, when he was named in the playing XI of the second T20 International against England, a few hours ahead of his 37th birthday on Saturday.

In doing so, Dhoni became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (664) and Rahul Dravid (509) to breach the 500 match barrier in international cricket.

Friday’s T20 International was Dhoni’s 92nd in the shortest format for India.

This apart, the former India captain has played 90 Test matches and 318 One Day Internationals.

In 90 Tests, he had scored 4876 runs with six hundreds and 33 half centuries before calling it a day.

In the 318 ODIs, he has so far scored 9967 runs with 10 tons and 67 half tons.

In the 91 T20’s before the current match, he had scored 1455 runs with two half centuries.

In 499 international matches so far, he has taken 602 catches and effected 178 stumpings.