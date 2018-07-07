The Indian Olympic Association on Saturday made several changes to the country’s contingent of athletes for the upcoming Asian Games, dropping the entire triathlon team for furnishing “misleading information” by the national federation.

The IOA had on July 3 announced a 524-member contingent but after a long meeting, as many as six athletes were rejected on various grounds.

Eight athletes from sport climbing – who were not in the list of 524 – were considered, but out of the eight, five were rejected on Saturday. The participation of these three athletes from sport climbing depends on the acceptance of their entries by the Asian Games organisers.

There could also be some changes in the 10-member swimming team already named.

“All the four triathletes who were named in the earlier list were rejected today as we were misled by the federation. We were earlier told that the relay event was happening for the first time (in Asian Games). But today, we found out the information given to us was incorrect, the relay event is happening for the second or third time and Indian team is not in the top 15,” IOA president Narinder Batra told PTI.

After a lot of meetings and representations by the aggrieved players, a three-member equestrian show jumping team was cleared in addition to the four from the eventing team already named on July 3.

“We have added three athletes in show jumping in equestrian,” Batra said after a meeting attended by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

In sambo, the IOA had earlier cleared six athletes (two men and four women) but five of them were rejected after anomalies were found in the figures provided to the national Olympic body. Now only one sambo player – Srikanth – will travel to Indonesia.

“We have rejected five sambo players from the six named earlier after a thorough review. We found some anomalies in the figures given to us earlier by the federation. When we cross checked, we found that the figures were not correct,” the IOA chief said.

In sailing, the IOA replaced two players with another two but Batra said this will be subject to a Delhi High Court order, which is expected to come up soon.

“We have named Varsha Gautham and Shweta Shervegar in place of Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charles. Varsha and Shweta are silver medallists in the Asian Championships while Ekta and Saila are bronze medallists.

“This selection is subject to Delhi High Court order which is coming soon, may be tomorrow. The HC had asked our view and we have given it.