Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Co look to make most of depleted field

Top shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy would look to continue their impressive run in their quest for first title of the season when they lead India’s challenge at the Thailand Open starting in Bangkok on Tuesday.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu was in good form last season, clinching multiple crowns, but this season so far a title has eluded her despite dishing out consistent performances in major tournaments.
Sindhu finished runners-up at India Open and Commonwealth Games, and looked in good touch at the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open – the first two events of the south-east Asia leg of BWF world tour – over the last two weeks. The 23-year-old Sindhu reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals of women’s singles. In Thailand, Sindhu will open her campaign against Bulgaria’s Linda Zetchiri.
Prannoy, who had reached the semi-finals in two major events and won the US Open last year, will face Spain’s Pablo Abian, who clinched the title at White Nights on Sunday. The world No 14, who returned to the circuit recently after an injury-plagued start to the season, beat two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in the first round in Indonesia, before falling to Shi Yuqi.
Sindhu and Prannoy will look to make the most of a depleted field in Bangkok, with many top-10 players such as Momota, Viktor Axelsen, Lee Chong Wei, K Srikanth, Tai Tzu Ying, Saina Nehwal and Chen Yufei not playing. Saina and Srikanth had entered the draw but withdrew on the eve of the tournament.
Swiss Open champion Sameer Verma too will look to go deep in the draw when he opens his proceedings against Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk. Also returning to action after recovering from a stress fracture on his shin is 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap. He will face China’s top seed Shi Yuqi in the opening round.
World no 53 Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka, whose grandmother Sowjanya Jakka Reddy recently filed a writ petition against chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and the Badminton Association of India in the Delhi High Court after being ignored for the Asian Games, will face Japan’s Sayaka Sato, seeded eighth. The 16-year-old from Hyderabad had clinched the Iberdrola Spanish Junior in February and reached the final at Iceland International in January.
In men’s doubles, CWG silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, national champion Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, rising pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok and new combination of Kona Tarun and Saurabh Sharma will also be seen in action.
In women’s doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram, and Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant will also compete, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will feature in the mixed doubles competition.
With inputs from Scroll Staff