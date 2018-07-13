Khalin Joshi (68) and Udayan Mane (68) led a strong Indian campaign as they were at Tied-4th at the end of the second round of the ongoing $500,000 Indonesia Open. The Bengaluru duo was two shots adrift of the co-leaders Thai Natipong Srithong (68-65) and Justin Harding (67-66) of South Africa, who were at 11-under.

The Indians were at 9-under while Australian Mathew Millar (66-68) was third at 10-under. In addition to Joshi and Mane, the in-form Gaganjeet Bhullar was once again lurking around after a 67 following a first round 69. He was 8-under and tied-8th while veteran Jyoti Randhawa (69-69) was tied-13 at 6-under.

Other Indians making the cut were Shiv Kapur (70-73) at Tied-47th, Honey Baisoya (71-73) and Himmat Rai (76-68) at even par and Tied-56th. However, as eight Indians made it to the weekend round, four including Chiragh Kumar (71-74), Jeev Milkha Singh (71-78), S Chikkarangappa (75-74) and Viraj Madappa (75-79) missed the cut.

Mane, starting on the back nine, had five birdies against one bogeys on his first nine, and then had two each of birdies and bogeys on his second nine, the front stretch of the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Joshi, who has been knocking on the doors of his maiden Asian Tour win, was bogey free with five birdies till his sole blemish of the day on par-3 17th. Bhullar (67) was flawless with all his five birdies coming between the fifth and 12th, while Randhawa had five birdies against two bogeys in his 69.

The 32-year-old Harding, playing on wild card, shot 6-under-par 66 to grab the clubhouse lead and he was later joined by Thai Natipong, who has four birdies on either side and his sole bogey was the ninth.