indian sport

India field 13 players with 28 countries set to compete in World Junior Squash C’ship in Chennai

The Indian team had finished sixth in the previous edition in Poland in 2016.

Representative image.

Players from 28 countries, including hosts India, will vie for honours in the World Junior Squash Championship to be held from July 18 to 29. The Egyptian contingent led by Marwan Tarek and Rowan Reda Araby, top seeds in the men’s and women’s sections respectively, will be the players to watch out for.

Matches will be held in team and individual events in both men and women sections. The cream of junior talent from 28 countries, including India, will be on view with the participation of a total of 171 players – 116 men and 55 women, Tournament Director Cyrus Poncha told reporters. In all, 13 Indian players have been chosen with an eye on the future, he added.

“In the men’s team event, Pakistan is the defending champion and is expected to face a huge challenge from the formidable Egyptian squad,” said Poncha.

The Indian team had finished sixth in the previous edition in Poland in 2016 and would face a stiff task to do an encore, he added.

The matches would be played at the Indian Squash Academy courts and the Express Avenue Mall (from the quarterfinals stage). Members of the Pakistan team, who were granted visas a few days ago, would be reaching the city late on Sunday, the organisers said. The individual event for men and women runs from July 18 to 23 while the biennial team championship for men would begin on July 24 and conclude on July 29.

The Indian squad

Men: Yash Fadte, Veer Chotrani, Utkarsh Baheti, Rahul Bhaita, Sankalp Anand, Advait Adil.

Women: Ashita Bhengra, Yoshna Singh, Aishwarya Khubchandani, Jania Singh, Sanya Vats, Ananya Danke.

