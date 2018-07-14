After quarter-mile gold, Hima Das helps 4x400m relay team break junior national record

After winning a historic gold medal in the 400m event, Hima Das ended her campaign at the ongoing Under-20 IAAF World Championships by anchoring the Indian women’s 4x400m relay quartet to a junior national record on Saturday. The Indians, however, couldn’t qualify for the final round.

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team comprising S Venkatsen, Jisna Mathew, Ritika and Hima clocked 3 minutes and 39.10 seconds to finish fourth in heat number two, thus failing to qualify for the final round.

The first two in each of the three heats and the next two fastest teams qualify for the finals.

Despite failing to qualify for the finals, the Indian quartet bettered the earlier national U-20 record of 3:40.50 set in 2002 in Bangkok.

In other events, Priyadarshini Suresh crashed out of the women’s triple jump event with a below par 12.50m effort to finish 10th in the Group A qualification round.

The 4x400m relay race was the last event for Hima, who had become the only Indian to win gold in a track event in a world level competition.

Besides the 400m event, Hima has also qualified for the 200m race in the upcoming Asian Games after winning gold in the National Inter State Championships in Guwahati last month.

She will return to her training base near Prague to resume her preparation for the Asian Games, where she will hope for a podium finish in the 400m event.