India in England

England’s spinners managed to get turn off Lord’s pitch but India couldn’t, says Yuzvendra Chahal

India lost the second One-Day International by 86 runs as England levelled the series 1-1.

by 
AFP

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal felt that unlike England innings when there wasn’t much assistance for slow bowlers, the Lord’s track helped the home team spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali as India lost the second ODI by a comprehensive margin of 86 runs.

The hosts scored 322/7 after Joe Root hit his 12th ODI hundred after recovering from 239/6 at one stage. In reply, India were all-out for 236 in 50 overs.

“I think as a team, we conceded 20-25 runs too many at the death,” said Chahal at the post-match press conference. “But the credit should go to [David] Willey and [Joe] Root too because they batted so well in the end. It was a different, slow pitch. If you bowled slow, the batsmen were able to play it easily. When we bowled, there wasn’t as much turn as there was in the second innings.”

While Kuldeep Yadav (3/68) provided the breakthroughs, Chahal bowled a tight seven-over spell before the 40th over before Willey (50 not out off 31 balls) and Root (113 off 116) broke free.

“When I bowled a couple of overs, I found it to be a bit slow,” Chahal added. “So I decided to vary my pace on it and keep bowling full because it is a slow wicket, there are more chances of going for runs with short-pitched bowling. So I wanted to keep it wicket-to-wicket, because if the batsman misses, I have chances of taking wickets, he explained his strategy.”

However the day belonged to the English spinners Moeen and Rashid, who shared three wickets for 80 runs in 20 overs between them. “I think the turning point was the wicket of Virat Kohli [at 140/4] because a good partnership was going on [between him and Suresh Raina],” said Chahal. “When you chase 322, you need wickets in the end. I also think their spinners bowled well.

“The way Moeen started, the boundaries weren’t coming. We could only get one or two runs and the asking rate was climbing, so there was pressure on the batsmen. You can say their spinners bowled well in the middle overs,” he concluded.

