‘We have waited for this moment since Asia Cup win’: Rani says India ready for hockey World Cup

Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal feels abundance of experience will give her team an advantage in the Vitality World Cup 2018 to be held between July 21 and August 5 in London.

“It is a plus for us that this team barring only three or four players have been playing together for over two years now and have had good international exposure with many of them having more than 100 or 150 plus international caps for India,” Rani said before departing for London.

“Every player in the team has grown from strength to strength and I am confident we will do well at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.

This is the first time in eight years that the Indian women’s hockey team will participate at the prestigious World Cup. No other player in the current squad apart from skipper Rani and Deepika have participated in a World Cup.

“The team is excited and we have waited for this moment ever since we won the Asia Cup last year. For almost everyone on the team, this will be a first-time experience to be playing at the World Cup,” said skipper.

India are in Pool B with Olympic champions England, world No 7 USA and Ireland.

In their first match on July 21, India will take on hosts England.