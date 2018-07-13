‘We have waited for this moment since Asia Cup win’: Rani says India ready for hockey World Cup

Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal feels abundance of experience will give her team an advantage in the Vitality World Cup 2018 to be held between July 21 and August 5 in London.
“It is a plus for us that this team barring only three or four players have been playing together for over two years now and have had good international exposure with many of them having more than 100 or 150 plus international caps for India,” Rani said before departing for London.
“Every player in the team has grown from strength to strength and I am confident we will do well at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.
This is the first time in eight years that the Indian women’s hockey team will participate at the prestigious World Cup. No other player in the current squad apart from skipper Rani and Deepika have participated in a World Cup.
“The team is excited and we have waited for this moment ever since we won the Asia Cup last year. For almost everyone on the team, this will be a first-time experience to be playing at the World Cup,” said skipper.
India are in Pool B with Olympic champions England, world No 7 USA and Ireland.
In their first match on July 21, India will take on hosts England.
Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.
Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)
A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.
Original price: Rs. 17,900
Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900
Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV
Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.
Original price: Rs. 28,890
Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900
Intel Core I3 equipped laptops
These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.
Original price: Rs. 25,590
Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900
Fashion
If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.
With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.
Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”
Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.