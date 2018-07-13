indian cricket

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar appointed as interim coach for women's team

Powar will oversee the women’s team camp which begins in Bengaluru from July 25.

by 
AI Project/Reuters

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed the interim coach of the national women’s cricket team until the BCCI finds a suitable replacement for Tushar Arothe.

Arothe was forced to resign in the wake of differences with senior players who were not happy with the coaching methods of former Baroda all-rounder. Powar will oversee the women’s team camp which begins in Bengaluru from July 25. The BCCI has already invited applications for the full-time coach’s job with July 20 being the deadline to apply.

“I am happy with the responsibility given and I will try my best to take them (women’s team) ahead,” Powar told PTI. The 40-year-old played just two Test matches for India, claiming six wickets, while his 31 ODI appearances fetched him 34 scalps. His first-class career was more prolific as he claimed 470 wickets in 148 games. It has been learnt that Powar got a call from the cricket board on Sunday about his interim appointment.

Only last week, Mumbai wicket-keeper and batsman Vinayak Samant pipped Powar to become coach the senior Mumbai team. Powar reportedly was the first choice for the job but a managing committee resolution of the Mumbai Cricket Association went against him and that worked in Samant’s favour.

Powar had quit as the spin bowling coach of the MCA run cricket academy mid-way in February this year and had gone to Australia to train young spinners. According to the guidelines, the new coach should be below 55 years of age and must have experience coaching an international or first-class team.

