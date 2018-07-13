Indian hockey

Asian Games hockey: India’s men’s team begin campaign against Hong Kong, women face Indonesia

India have been clubbed in Pool A in the men’s competition alongside Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

File image | Hockey India / Facebook

India’s men’s team will open its title defence against minnows Hong Kong on August 22 in the hockey competition of the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia.

India have been clubbed in Pool A in the men’s competition alongside Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, while Pool B consists of Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Thailand and hosts Indonesia.

After Hong Kong, the Indians will next play Japan on August 24 followed by matches against Korea (August 26) and Sri Lanka (August 28).

The Indian women’s team, meanwhile, has been placed in Pool B alongside title holders Korea, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Pool A features China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

The Indian women’s team will open its campaign against hosts Indonesia on August 19, followed by games against Kazakhstan (August 21), Korea (August 25) and Thailand (August 27).

The 18th edition of the Asian Games will see the highest ever number of participating teams in the history of hockey competitions at the continental event. 21 teams from 14 countries will go head to head in the men’s and women’s categories in 60 matches over a course of 14 days.

The winners of the men’s and women’s categories will book their places in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

All matches will be played in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta.

After 25 men’s and 20 women’s matches, the classification stage will begin on the August 29. Women’s final is scheduled to be played on August 31 while the men’s final will be played on the September 1.

This edition of the Asian Games will also witness the debut of Video Referral System in the continental event.

